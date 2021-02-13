Ashley Judd describes ‘heartbreaking’ accident in Congo rainforest where she broke her leg





6:51 p.m. PST 02/12/2021



by



Trilby Beresford



From an intensive care bed, the actress and humanitarian opened up about her ordeal with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof in a live Instagram video Friday.

Ashley Judd revealed on social media Friday that she was involved in a “catastrophic accident” in the Congo rainforest where she nearly lost her leg. Speaking from an intensive care bed, the actress and humanitarian said in a live Instagram video with New York Times Columnist Nicholas Kristof that she broke her leg in four places and has nerve damage. “I was doing what I always do, up at 4:30 in the morning with two of our trackers who are just these world class men, shiny and shiny, walking in the dark, and my headlamp had new batteries, but it was a little dim, it didn’t work very well I went down half dome in Yosemite under a full moon, I can walk in partial light, but accidents happen and there was a fallen tree on the path that I didn’t didn’t see and I had a very powerful stride and just stumbled upon this tree. As I was breaking my leg I knew it was breaking I yelled at Maude who was one of the researchers working with me, “Judd said, adding that she knew what would involve evacuation in the rainforest. Judd was in the Congo as part of a research project on endangered bonobos. She describes the ape-like animals on her Instagram account as “egalitarian, matriarchal, peaceful,” adding that they offer hope to humans. “What happened next was incredibly painful 55 hours,” Judd continued in the conversation about her ordeal, explaining that for the first five hours she was just lying on the forest floor with her “very deformed leg. “, biting a stick in pain and” howling like a wild animal “. She said her teeth were chattering and she was in a cold sweat. As Kristof pointed out, there was no ambulance service. Judd was transported to a South African trauma unit on a motorbike, where she had to physically hold the upper part of her shattered shin together. “We did this for six hours,” she recalls. “I was at the limit of my advantage.” Judd, who spoke about her privilege during the interview, noted that the difference between herself and a Congolese person is catastrophe insurance that allowed her to get to an operating table in South Africa before it is not too late. On her own Instagram page, Judd wrote that she spoke with Kristof to shed some light on ‘what it means to be Congolese in extreme poverty without access to healthcare, pain medication, any type of service or choice ”. The Hollywood Reporter has contacted representatives for Judd for further comment. The interview, in which Judd was ultimately disconnected, possibly due to cell service, is below.







