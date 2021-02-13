Ajay Devgn star Maidaan to debut fourth show from February 14: Bollywood News





The long awaited film Maidaan, is ready to start filming from February 14 in Powai, Mumbai. The film which is 65% complete will run non-stop until the end of April and finish the entire film. The coaching and football choreography as well as the physical conditioning camp have been taking place with the players for two months. Ajay Devgn will join the shoot from February 14 and after completing his role he will join the team on March 10 in Madh where they will begin filming the football footage. Production has ensured all safety measures and precautions to ensure the team is in good health throughout the schedule. The film’s VFX has been in processing throughout the lockdown period in various countries around the world. Inspired by an incredible true story by Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan will feature the journey of one of the best coaches who emerged from India, the one who put India on the world map. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma from Badhai ho fame, the film also features national award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao who created magic with Badhai ho, and the famous Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the screenplay and dialogue are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is scheduled for release on October 15, 2021. READ ALSO: Ajay Devgn plays referee in SS war Rajamouli Boney Kapoor; the two producers refuse to withdraw Other pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos