Dilip Kumar’s nephew in Pak claims actor wanted to gift Peshawar ancestral property





On Friday, Dilip Kumar’s nephew in Pakistan claimed to have with him the proper and legal power of attorney for his main property here, saying the legendary actor, who has great respect for the people of Peshawar, was keen to offer them his ancestral home. . Industrialist and former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fuad Ishaque, who is also the nephew of Dilip Kumars, told PTI he had a legal and proper power of attorney for the Peshawar property in his last name. He claimed that the 98-year-old veteran Bollywood actor drew up the appropriate power of attorney in 2012. His statement came days after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and ancestral home owner Dilip Kumars were urged to reach a settlement on the rate set for the purchase of the historic building to turn it into a museum. The legendary Bollywood actor was keen to offer his ancestral home because he has great respect for the people of Peshawar, said Ishaque. He said that Dilip Kumar’s love and affection for his ancestral city Peshawar never waned from his heart. Last week, Faisal Faroqui, spokesman for Peshawar-based Dilip Kumar, told reporters that the legendary Indian actor still discusses his association and fond memories with his birthplace and the ancestral home of Mohallah Khudadad where he was born in 1922 before being transferred to India. in 1935. Family and fans of the legend were excited about the provincial government’s decision to convert the historic building into a museum to honor it and preserve its contribution to Indian cinema, he said. The price of the Dilip Kumars four marla house (101 square meters) has been set at Rs 80.56 lakh (50,517 USD). However, the owner refused to sell the building, claiming that the first-rate property had been seriously undervalued. He asked for Rs 25 crore for the property. The owner made several attempts in the past to demolish it for the construction of commercial places because of its privileged location, but all these movements were stopped because the archaeological service wanted to preserve it, given its historical importance.

