





Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks at a press conference on Friday, February 12, 2021, during a visit to Parkview Center school to highlight a coronavirus testing program for educators. On Friday, the Democratic governor announced the easing of some restrictions on businesses, citing low positivity rates and an increase in vaccinations statewide (Mohamed Ibrahim / AP / Report for America) less Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks at a press conference on Friday, February 12, 2021, during a visit to Parkview Center school to highlight a coronavirus testing program for educators. The Democratic Governor Friday … more

Photo: Mohamed Ibrahim, AP



Photo: Mohamed Ibrahim, AP

Walz extends capacity limits in restaurants, elsewhere

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday he would ease several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus as cases continue to decline and vaccination efforts increase, including increasing the maximum occupancy rate in bars and restaurants and at private events and celebrations. Starting Saturday, the maximum capacity of bars and restaurants and indoor entertainment venues will increase to 250 people, with up to 50 people allowed at private events and celebrations. The governor’s order does not change the percentage capacity limit, which means bars and restaurants still cannot exceed 50% of capacity. The limit for indoor entertainment venues remains at 25%. Gyms and swimming pools can now accommodate a maximum of 250 people, although the percentage limits also remain unchanged at 25% of capacity.



Walz told a press conference on Friday that declining hospitalizations, falling test-positivity rates and increased vaccination efforts statewide have influenced his decision to lift some restrictions. The governor said that the contribution of small businesses affected by the restrictions and data consistency also played a role in reducing the restrictions.

“This is very targeted at the small businesses in the hotel industry which have been extremely affected,” he said. “They did what we asked them to do. The Minnesotans did as they were asked, and it makes sense now that science shows it. Minnesota has so far given nearly 618,000 people their first injection of the coronavirus vaccine. Almost 190,000 people received both doses. The state reported just over 1,000 daily new cases of the virus and 19 deaths on Friday.

Walz visited a school in Roseville on Friday to highlight a saliva testing program for educators that began when young students returned to school in early January. Walz said transmission of the virus in participating schools was 0.37% since the program started last month.



The governor said on Friday he was planning another 30-day extension of his emergency powers, which were due to expire over the weekend. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka of East Gull Lake said in a statement Friday that Walz’s announcement less than two days before Valentine’s Day left companies with no time to prepare to what he called a busy vacation for restaurateurs. While saying he was happy that businesses could reopen more, Gazelka said the governor had “refused to work with business or the legislature to find a way forward.”

“It is not wise to continue to go it alone with emergency powers and universal control over the dials,” he said. “This leaves the people of Minnesota with no clear expectations about future changes affecting their livelihoods and their ability to provide for their families.” ___ Mohamed Ibrahim is a staff member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national, non-profit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on secret issues.

