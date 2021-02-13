Legendary casting director Lynn Stalmaster dies at 93

He has impacted hundreds of films and launched the careers of strangers such as Dustin Hoffman, Christopher Reeve, LaVar Burton, and Ned Beatty.



Lynn Stalmaster, the savvy casting director who pushed relative strangers Dustin Hoffman to The graduation, Christopher Reeve for Superman and John Travolta for Happy to see you again, Kotter, is dead. He was 93 years old.

Stalmaster, who at the Governors Awards in November 2016 became the first casting director in history to receive an Oscar, died Friday morning at her home in Los Angeles, said Laura Adler of the Casting Society of America The Hollywood Reporter.

“A trailblazer in our trade, Lynn has been a trailblazer with more than half a century of world-class film and television casting credits,” CSA Co-Chairs Russell Boast and Rich Mento said in a statement. “He was a friend and a mentor to many of us. Thank you, Lynn, for showing us the way.”

After accepting his honorary Oscar, Stalmaster said the key to her success was keeping an open mind. “’Open’ is one of my favorite words,” he noted. “Because like I have said time and time again you never know where or when you will find the answer [to casting a part]. And I have found the answer in very strange places. “

About Norman Jewisons The Thomas Crown affair (1968), the heist classic starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, Stalmaster became the first casting director to receive a single card credit in the headlines.

There was my name in the main titles on a separate card: Casting by Lynn Stalmaster it was one of the most emotional moments of my life, recalled the former actor in Casting by , the 2012 documentary directed by Tom Donahue.

For years, Hollywood has refused to recognize the essential role played by casting directors as Stalmaster and his legendary East Coast counterpart, Marion Dougherty. Says director Taylor Hackford in the documentary: The reality is that you are not a director; you’re a casting, uh, nobody, you’re casting by

Nicknamed The Master Caster, Stalmasterhas over 400 casting credits listed on IMDb, with too many highlights to mention including I want to live! (1958), Inherit the wind (1960), The great Escape (1963),The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming (1966), In the heat of the Night (1967), They shoot horses, don’t they? (1969), Harold and Maude (1971), Jeremiah Johnson (1972), The onion field (1979), Tootsie (1982), New 1/2 weeks (1986), The bonfire of vanities (1990) and Battlefield earth (2000).

During his remarkable six-decade career, the amiableStalmasterfound new faces and systematically counter-type. “Never compromise,” he said at the Governors Awards, “no matter the size of a role, even if it’s just a reaction.”

For John Boormans Issuance (1972), Stalmaster arranged a casting at an elementary school in Georgia and found Billy Redden to play the eccentric youngster in the movie’s famous banjo scene. And he suggested that Ned Beatty (who was making his film debut) play as one of the businessmen who sets out on that fateful canoe trip down the river.

Stalmaster was also instrumental in William’s career Shatner (Judgment at Nuremberg); discovered take Burton, then a sophomore at USC, for the historic ABC miniseries Roots; chose country singer Mac Davis to play a professional quarterback North Dallas Forty (1979); and insisted that eventual Oscar nominee Sam Shepard play Chuck Yeager in 1983 Good things (It’s the only time I thought the movie couldn’t be made without a specific actor, he once said). He played over 100 roles for this movie alone.

Stalmaster saw an innate sense of truth in Jeff Bridges and twenty years actor (and younger son of Lloyd Bridges) in his first movie, Halls of Wrath (1970). He came back to him for The ice man is coming (1973), and Bridges’ experience on this film convinced him to make theater his career.

“I must thanks, man, for leading me down this path, ”Bridges said at the Governors Awards.

Stalmaster took notes on every actor he saw and saved them, knowing that one day a more suitable part might come. I want to look them in the eye. This is the key, he saidTHRof Scott Feinbergin 2014. He often visited New York stages in search of new talent; it was there that he first met a skinny Reeve.

I saw him in a play in New York with Katharine Hepburn, heTold Back stage magazine in 2013, I brought it out [to Los Angeles] play a small role in Gray lady in stockings. Then of course it flashed in my mind when [director] Richard Donner said, we can’t find Superman.

Stalmaster had Travolta try for Hal Ashbys The last detail (1973), but when Randy Quaid got the role of young Navy prisoner Meadows (on his way to an Oscar name), he arranged an audition for Travolta for the ABC sitcom Happy to see you again, Kotter, relaunched his career.

Lynn gave me the support that I could play anything, Travolta said.

Stalmaster brought director Mike Nichols’ attention to little-known stage actor Hoffman The graduation (1967), and he got Richard Dreyfuss a line (on the way to the head in the years 1974 Learning to Duddy Kravitz) in the movie as well.

With some actors, you feel an intangible quality. You can’t explain it. You just feel like there’s something special, something magical here Stalmaster mentionned.

The son of a lawyer, Stalmaster was born November 17, 1927 in Omaha, Nebraska. After he and his family moved to Los Angeles, he attended Beverly Hills High School and UCLA, where he earned a master’s degree in theater arts. He started out as an actor, appearing in films such as The steel helmet (1951), written and directed by Samuel Fuller, and Ruffled leather collars (1951), with John Wayne.

As a backup plan, Stalmaster worked as an assistant to two producers and was invited to air their shows after their casting director retired. He became independent a few years later and started the crime series The lonely wolf and the legendary CBS Western Gunsmoke; he will be listed as a casting director on more than 300 episodes of the latter until 1964.

Stalmaster was also a casting director on TV shows such as My living doll, The Incorruptibles, Travel the weapon, Ben casey, My favorite martian, Hogans Heroes, Company of three, Family and Hart to Hart.

“Lynn has given me and my entire generation the opportunity to dare to dream that we could make a difference or make a difference,” actor Bruce Dern said at the Governors Awards. “He saw some kind of light in our eyes or something. He challenged us to come out on the edge, challenged us to take on roles that no one else would take.

“I remember John Frankenheimer telling me while we were doing [1977’s]Black Sunday, ‘If you have Lynn Stalmaster to launch your movie, you have a very good chance of having a good movie. ‘”