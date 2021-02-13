Goober actor George Lindsey said he was snubbed by Griffith at this casting event

(Back row lr) Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle, George Lindsey as Goober Pyle (Front row lr) Don Knotts as Barney Fife, Andy Griffith as Andy Taylor, Ron Howard as Opie Taylor in “Return to Mayberry” | Gary Null / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

There was a lot of real camaraderie between the actors on The Andy Griffith Show, but every now and then there were times, as happens in life, of friction and incomprehension.

So that was the case when Goober Pyle actor George Lindsey, speaking of the cast Back to Mayberry The 1986 special said he felt looked down upon by the show’s star. His feeling of rejection was so keen that he revealed that he felt the sting of it throughout the making of the TV movie.

‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member reportedly not attending reunion

When Andy Griffith began to assemble the Griffith Show casting for the Back to Mayberry Special televised meeting in 1986, he managed to bring in all the actors except Frances Bavier.

As Andy and Don the author Daniel de Vis noted, in February 1986, theGriffithdirectors traveled to the southern California wine country to start filmingBack to Mayberry.

The exception was Frances Bavier, Aunt Bee. The official explanation was illness, but Frances just wasn’t interested in returning to Mayberry. She refused to record even a few lines to play, like a voiceover from the afterlife, in a scene where Andy visited his grave, he continued.

The author claimed that Bavier was particularly offended with a line from the script: She didn’t particularly like a line that required Andy to always wear clean underwear. She said I won’t sayunderwear. I never saidunderwear, and I won’t sayunderwearnow.

An executive producer on the reunion show, Dean Hargrove, reportedly said the cast and crew weren’t so upset that she turned it down.

How Lindsey Was Chosen For ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

Lindsey had been promised the role of attendant at the Gomer Pyle gas station. Unfortunately, before he could be hired, Andy Griffith discovered the incredible talent of Jim Nabors one evening in 1963 at a nightclub where the future Griffith Show the actor was playing.

De Vis wrote that Griffith found Nabors’ performance electrifying with opera arias and a hilltop character. Griffith was quick to let him know he wanted him on his show.

“George won the role of Gomer in the first place, only to lose it to Jim,” De Vis reported.

But Lindsey was brought in in 1964 on the episode titled “The Fun Girls” and was explained on the show as the slow-witted cousin of Gomer Pyle. It stayed until the end of the series in 1968 and continued its spin-off, Mayberry RFD

Lindsey said he got the coldness of Griffith and his wife

The Back to Mayberry The cast and crew arrived on the film set, each ready to pick up where they left off nearly 20 years earlier.

Lindsey, according to de Vis, did not receive a warm welcome upon arrival.

“When I arrived at the scene for the first day of filming,” the author quoted the actor as saying, “I went up to the motel room where Andy and his wife, Cindi, were staying.”

As Lindsey chatted for a bit with the show’s star and his bride, they made it clear what Andy Taylor and Barney Fife would have when Goober broke their date with their girlfriends that they were on their way to dinner and that ‘he was not. Welcome.

“We visited for a little while, then Andy said, ‘Well, Cindi and I are going to have a cheeseburger,’ and they just left me there,” Lindsey reportedly said.

He added, “That was pretty much the tone for me on set for the rest of the shoot.”