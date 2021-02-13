Entertainment
Preparing Chapman Filmmakers to Reshape Hollywood Culture
Recently a colleague sent me a traditional Maasai greeting which gave me a big pause before answering: Kasserian Ingera? or How are the children? Deceptively simple, this greeting is, yes, an interrogation for the individual, but culturally, can be understood as a pulse check on the surrounding community or society as a whole.
Inquiring into the well-being of young, vulnerable and impressionable young people really translates on some level to How do you stand as a community, culture, species? I resisted an answer by heart: I wondered if I could answer with confidence. All the children are doing well.
Take a look back to mid-2019, where a crisis unfolds at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts over the poster for Birth of a Nation, a 1915 white supremacist treatise held in high regard by film schools and some moviegoers. from all over the world apparently because of his cinematic innovation.
Narratively depicting the era of reconstruction, the film uses the melodramatic mode to denigrate black Americans as it advances the ideology of the lost cause, makes southern whites the victims of northern aggression, and celebrates the rise of the Ku Klux Klan. Dodge students protest the uncritical presentation of schools through promotional posters. The resolution path included faculty review, in an effort to avoid unilateral action, but this lengthened the process.
The eventual crisis hit the local newspapers, throwing not only Dodge but the entire Chapman family into discussions about the schools need for diversification of their faculty, program content, staff and student body.
Before you consider switching to Dodge
Shortly after the said controversy was resolved, I was contacted by Dodge’s Faculty of Film Studies to possibly teach black cinema lessons for Chapman. True speech: I had to give Chapman a sidelong eye. Orange Countys’ reputation as hostile to people of color behind the orange curtain, and the timing of the request once again gave me pause.
I knew from research that the city of Orange, and by extension Orange County, practiced its fair share of white supremacist racism. The practices included restrictive housing covenants, Sunset Towns (where people of color were expected to leave before sunset), and conventional racial segregation and discrimination to the extent of the rest of the United States. .
When coupling the crisis of the Dodges Birth of a Nation posters, questions regarding Chapman’s lack of historical diversity and that of the surrounding community, with a two-hour round trip from Los Angeles, I didn’t seen a serious relationship forming between Chapman and myself. . But I asked myself: and how are the children?
As 2020 unfolded, the pandemic required a complete reorganization of personal and societal priorities, which further unraveled our national social fabric.
How do you reconcile the past with the harsh realities of the present?
To be clear, 2020 has been a pretty extraordinary year, the specifics of which are too numerous to list here. But as the nation then struggled (and continues to do so) and attempts to reconcile eternal white supremacy with the democratic ideals of nations, the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd (on the heels of Elijah McClain, Atatiana Jefferson, and countless other victims of deadly force at the hands of law enforcement) in addition to the growing pandemic, has turned out to be too much for those of us who understand that these events are not isolated incidents. These are the unfortunate results of state-sanctioned excessive use of force against a black political regime still presumed to be criminal simply by walking the streets or simply being.
While Donald Trump has promoted white ethnonationalism as his primary re-election strategy, how could thousands of multi-ethnic protesters not take to the streets around the world, professing what unarguably should be Black Lives Matter?
So when Dodge College Dean Stephen Galloway reminded me of the conversation from previous years, this time to join Chapman as a full-time faculty member, I had to wonder how this particular community will reconcile she has her past with the present. moment as a strategy towards a better future for all?
Engage in a process of mutual verification informed by personal history
I resisted the side-eye more and engaged in a process of mutual verification between the school and myself. I don’t know how many people know this, but it’s not uncommon for black people to think about how much racism there will be? when you are considering a job anywhere. It’s just part of the growth in the United States.
As such, I cannot divorce my black femininity, which started on the south side of Chicago, came of age during the crack epidemic in Los Angeles, and forged feminist bones by working with organizers of sexual assault and domestic violence, the way I navigate the world. .
In my previous struggles, I had a history of building programs, organizations, programs, products, relationships; if you needed to create something people knew they could count on me. Did Dodge have things they wanted to build? Would I be allowed to participate, to be heard and respected?
An opportunity to influence the way students create change
The Dean and other key directors have helped me see this as an opportunity to positively contribute to the culture evolution at Dodge. As the industry realizes the economic viability of producing film and television content that truly reflects global populations, so do our film schools.
I would be able to influence how students change the culture of the entertainment industry, which has wide influence in the United States and transnationally. I needed to understand that my hiring would not be a symbolic act but rather part of a concerted effort and commitment to create access and opportunities for diverse students for whom representation is an important aspect of their career. academic experience.
Looking forward to the possibilities of a future at Chapman
Fall 2020 was my first semester as an Assistant Professor at Dodge College. New positions in new environments always generate new opportunities as well as a set of managed expectations. Like the 2020 Newborns, my arrival would be steeped in a COVID-cautious world which in this case meant little to no in-person contact or campus access.
I gave myself permission to imagine the possibilities that this new venture would bring, while being confronted with typical anxieties associated with a new job. I asked myself: how am I going to get a feel for the culture, the energy and the vibe of the school? What are the traditions of the school and will my values align with theirs?
I look forward to my own real world experience with Orange County, one that affirms a sense of belonging. So far, all the signs are encouraging.
Meet generous colleagues and curious students
First and foremost, my colleagues have been extremely welcoming and helpful during my transition to Chapman. On campus, I found the students in my Global Cinematic Blackness course to be more than grateful for their semester-long tour of black cinema produced around the world. In a brief but important discussion, the Masters of Fine Arts graduate students in my TV analysis class were able to have frank discussions about how to write race on the page; and my incredibly creative undergraduate screenwriting students have given me a lot of grace in teaching me how to use Canvas.
Kasserian Ingera? After completing my first semester working with undergraduate and graduate students, I was impressed by Chapman’s students’ critical awareness of social issues as well as their creative talent and eagerness to learn not only the creative aspects of the industry, but also how to be morally and ethically a good professional in the company.
They are aware and ready to contribute to creative conversations that make us as multifaceted and complex as we are. In the Chapman family, the children are doing well.
Leah Aldridge, Ph.D., joined Chapman in the fall of 2020 as Assistant Professor, Artistic Faculty Film Studies, in Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.
