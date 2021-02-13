Dia Mirza to marry Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15: report





Dia Mirza shared this image. (courtesy diamirzaofficial) Strong points The wedding would be a private ceremony

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha

They had been together for 11 years New Delhi: Dia Mirza occupied a spot on the trend list all Saturday morning after information about the actress’ alleged marriage began to surface online. According to reports published in several media websites such as SpotboyE and India today, the actress is set to marry Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. According to the SpotboyE report, the former beauty queen will be getting married on February 15 and it will be a low-key affair. “The wedding will take place within the next two days on February 15 and will be a very low-key function. The rituals and the wedding will be an intimate affair and only close family and close friends will be in attendance,” the SpotboyE report said. So far, Dia Mirza has neither confirmed nor denied the wedding rumors. Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They had an intimate wedding in October 2014, after dating for several years. They had a close-knit marriage at Sahil’s Chhattarpur farm in Delhi. In August 2019, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation in a statement. “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we decided to go our separate ways. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our travels may take us on different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond we share with one another, ”reads an excerpt from their statement. Dia Mirza is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju. She was last seen in the critically acclaimed Anubhav Sinha film Thappad, with Taapsee Pannu.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos