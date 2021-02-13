College will participate in events related to the exhibition on Antarctica | Entertainment News





SUNY Cobleskill will present a series of virtual events as part of an upcoming exhibition with the Antarctic Artist and Writers Collective. The collective created an online exhibition, Adequate Earth: Artists and Writers in Antarctica, composed of works by its 13 founding members, which appeared on the AAWC website in late January. A series of virtual events will be presented alongside the exhibit, three of which will be hosted by SUNY Cobleskill and hosted by faculty members from the college. All events are free and open to the public. The AAWC is made up of former participants in the National Science Foundations’ Antarctic Artists and Writers Program who have traveled to the Seventh Continent for the past 40 years. Its mission is to inspire and educate the public about Antarctica and its scientific exploration through collaborations in the fields of art, music, writing and performance. It has 69 members. The collaboration between SUNY Cobleskill and AAWC grew out of a joint partnership with Aunt Karens Farm, an arts and science retreat near Cooperstown. The farm began welcoming SUNY Cobleskill students as interns in 2018, which allowed them to use the land as an internship class. Owner Karen Shafer, who took a post-retirement job with the US Antarctic Program at McMurdo Station in Antarctica, welcomed the original 13 members of the AAWC at an inaugural meeting in 2019. At that time, the collective visited the SUNY Cobleskill campus. Our college and this collective both reside at the intersection of the arts and sciences, SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio said in a press release. For centuries, scientists have relied on artists and writers to capture their discoveries and discoveries and communicate them to the general public. This group continues this centuries-old practice and introduces us to a continent that many of us are completely unfamiliar with. I am sure that our students and professors will learn many lessons from these virtual exhibitions and open doors for future collaboration. The events organized by SUNY Cobleskill will be: Herbert Pontings The Great White Silence (1924) at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 22. There will be a pre-event film screening and panel discussion with Patricia A. Suchy, Vince LiCata, Shaun OBoyle and Douglas C. MacLeod Jr. – the screening of the event will be available through Eventbrit and the panel discussion will take place via Zoom. Tales and Images of Antarctica: Diving Under Ice and Climbing Glaciers for Science Communication at noon on Thursday March 18. Presentations and a panel discussion with Kirsten Carlson, Karen Romano Young and Andrew Gascho Landis via Zoom. The writing on Antarctica will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. There will be readings and a panel discussion with Greg Neri, Susan Fox Rogers, William L. Fox and Leigh Anne Christain, via Zoom. All events require registration. To register and see the full schedule of events, visit www.aawcollective.com.

