Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together. Aditya created a song especially for his new wife for the occasion. He shares the details of the song for the first time. I made a song for her called Saansein which I will publish later this year. It is composed by me and Arjit Chakraborty, written by Manoj Yadav. And of course sung by me.

This Valentine’s Day Aditya sang the number Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hain from the movie Kabir Singh | to his wife, although his all-time favorite love song is his father Udit Narayans Pehle nasha of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

As for her plans for Valentine’s Day, Aditya says: Well, I have no idea because Shweta asked me to keep myself free for the day, and that’s it. I’m pretty sure she’s planning a surprise for me and I can’t stop smiling. Usually I’m the one making the plans, so it’s very kind of him to do it.

What are the plans for after the surprise? Ok, I’ll share my night plan with you. It’s cuddling in bed with Shweta and popcorn and watching Casablanca which is supposed to be the most romantic movie of all time. I’ve never seen him before. I’m very excited!

