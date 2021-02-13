Entertainment
Jamie Dornan appeared on reality TV before he became an actor
What could have been! Jamie Dornan is best known for playing Christian Gray in the Fifty shades of Grey series but almost made a career out of being on reality TV.
During a recent appearance on Sirius XM Radio Andy, Dornan, 38, explained what made him appear on a reality TV series in the early 2000s. I had been in college for a year. I used to play a lot of rugby at school. And I was very athletic and I played rugby in college and I drank a lot. And I decided I was going to drop out of college because it wasn’t the right space for me at the time, the Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar the actor said on Thursday, February 11. And I was like, Fk that. I’m going to like to do something else in my life, but I didn’t have a plan.
He added, my dad was really worried, like, what will your plan be? And it was just one of those weird things at the time, but my whole family was kind of shooting together, trying to figure out what Jamie could do next.
The Irish actor recalled how one of his sisters found information about an open hearing for an upcoming reality show called Model behavior. The British series, which ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2002, awarded the winner a one-year contract with a modeling agency.
It was a kind of almost pre-reality TV. It was not even introduced to us. We didn’t really know what it was, he explained. My sister says, you should go. And I said, what is it? And she says: be a model. And I thought, why would I want to be a model? No kid I’m from grows up wanting to be a model, I’ll tell you. So, I was like, no, I don’t.
Dornan eventually joined after convincing one of his male friends to compete alongside him. The actor admitted that he didn’t even do this well on the show, but his involvement prompted him to move to London afterwards. Although he hated modeling, the Robin Hood star thought it was a bit of a gateway to the theater.
The Marie Antoinette the actor last detailed his modeling past in 2018. By appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he explained why he never took his modeling skills on the runway.
There were several reasons. I didn’t want to do it, actually, he said at the time. I didn’t like it at all. It seemed like a lot of work to me. But also, above all, I once went to Milan Fashion Week [and] I stayed at this horrible hotel called Hotel Lucky. There’s all these other models of guys. It was a disgusting scene. I went to do a few castings, but I have a really miserable walk which is very, very bouncy.
Fortunately, Dornan found his calling as an actor and went on to appear in several prominent projects, including the series. Once upon a time and the animated film Troll world tour. He previously spoke about how he chooses his acting gigs after his pivotal role in the Fifty shades of Grey franchise.
I feel like you haven’t a clue what’s right until you read it and you’re like, Oh, that’s it. That’s what I wanna do next, he said Variety in April 2020. I think I have a better idea of what is wrong with me. And one thing with this job is to challenge myself and one thing is to keep a really big element of variety.
Listen to Watch With Us to learn more about your favorite shows and the latest TV news!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]