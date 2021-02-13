Jamie Dornan appeared on reality TV before he became an actor

What could have been! Jamie Dornan is best known for playing Christian Gray in the Fifty shades of Grey series but almost made a career out of being on reality TV.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM Radio Andy, Dornan, 38, explained what made him appear on a reality TV series in the early 2000s. I had been in college for a year. I used to play a lot of rugby at school. And I was very athletic and I played rugby in college and I drank a lot. And I decided I was going to drop out of college because it wasn’t the right space for me at the time, the Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar the actor said on Thursday, February 11. And I was like, Fk that. I’m going to like to do something else in my life, but I didn’t have a plan.

He added, my dad was really worried, like, what will your plan be? And it was just one of those weird things at the time, but my whole family was kind of shooting together, trying to figure out what Jamie could do next.

The Irish actor recalled how one of his sisters found information about an open hearing for an upcoming reality show called Model behavior. The British series, which ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2002, awarded the winner a one-year contract with a modeling agency.

It was a kind of almost pre-reality TV. It was not even introduced to us. We didn’t really know what it was, he explained. My sister says, you should go. And I said, what is it? And she says: be a model. And I thought, why would I want to be a model? No kid I’m from grows up wanting to be a model, I’ll tell you. So, I was like, no, I don’t.

Dornan eventually joined after convincing one of his male friends to compete alongside him. The actor admitted that he didn’t even do this well on the show, but his involvement prompted him to move to London afterwards. Although he hated modeling, the Robin Hood star thought it was a bit of a gateway to the theater.

The Marie Antoinette the actor last detailed his modeling past in 2018. By appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he explained why he never took his modeling skills on the runway.

There were several reasons. I didn’t want to do it, actually, he said at the time. I didn’t like it at all. It seemed like a lot of work to me. But also, above all, I once went to Milan Fashion Week [and] I stayed at this horrible hotel called Hotel Lucky. There’s all these other models of guys. It was a disgusting scene. I went to do a few castings, but I have a really miserable walk which is very, very bouncy.

Fortunately, Dornan found his calling as an actor and went on to appear in several prominent projects, including the series. Once upon a time and the animated film Troll world tour. He previously spoke about how he chooses his acting gigs after his pivotal role in the Fifty shades of Grey franchise.

I feel like you haven’t a clue what’s right until you read it and you’re like, Oh, that’s it. That’s what I wanna do next, he said Variety in April 2020. I think I have a better idea of ​​what is wrong with me. And one thing with this job is to challenge myself and one thing is to keep a really big element of variety.

