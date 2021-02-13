Kendall Jenner stuns fans in lingerie photoshoot





Kendall Jenner wows fans with a ‘crazy’ body in a racy lingerie photoshoot. Photo / Instagram

While it’s not uncommon to see the Kardashian-Jenner sisters posing in racy outfits, Kendall’s latest post that left her 151 million followers stunned. The 25-year-old model shared behind-the-scenes footage from a photoshoot for her sister Kim’s brand, Skims, where she is seen wearing a tiny red thong and a matching lingerie bra. In the eight hours since its publication, she has already recorded nearly 10 million likes and more than 46,000 fan comments calling her body “crazy”. However, outspoken British TV star Piers Morgan also weighed in with a brutal search of sisters Kim and Kylie. Kendall Jenner, 25, drives fans crazy with her ‘crazy’ body in a photoshoot for her sister Kim’s clothing line, Skims. Photo / Instagram The model wore a racy lingerie set for the Valentine’s Day collection. Photo / Instagram “If I were Kim & Kylie, I would stop being photographed with Kendall,” he wrote on Twitter. While some agreed, many hit back saying that all female bodies should be celebrated. “I’m not a fan. But you can’t deny they all look awesome,” one person replied. “As a mother of a 14 year old daughter, I find it sad. I do my best to give my daughter a safe place to grow up !. We are all different shapes, sizes, colors, religions and EVERY single person. they are equally important. The comparison can be abusive and must stop, “added another. Meanwhile, Kendall fans took to her racy Instagram post saying how “unreal” she looked. “Your body is a blessed girl,” wrote one person. “You are so gorgeous,” added another. “Damn,” a third person said while a fourth wrote, “She’s the prettiest and most natural. That’s what makes it so much better ”. Even sister Khloe rang the bell asking, “How are you a living human? You’re so gorgeous I can’t stand it.” Photo / Instagram In one of the photos, Kendall can be seen taking a selfie as she stands with her toned figure in full screen. “You’re not really stopping trying to cheat on me,” one person wrote. “You are not of this world,” said another, while others described her as “ridiculous” and a “Barbie doll”. Some said it created “unrealistic body expectations” and accused her of “altering” the images. “It’s so disappointing. You know it sends girls into a spiral about their own bodies,” one disciple commented. “Stop posting edited images like this.” The racy photoshoot is part of a Valentine’s Day collection from clothing brand Kim’s Skims, which she describes as the brand’s “sexiest” line. Kendall also showed off her bare butt in another image. Photo / Instagram The Vogue favorite was seen lying on her stomach with her black thong hanging from her high heels. Kim, 40, and younger sister Kylie, 23, were also involved in a series of racy photoshoots, leaving fans equally stunned. In one of the campaign photos, Kim stood front and center wearing a bright red bra with matching high waisted panties. Kyle also poses seductively. Photo / Instagram Kendall posing in black lingerie as part of the collection’s main photo. Photo / Skims Meanwhile, Kylie is seen crawling on the floor near a Skims heart-shaped cake as she also exposed her butt in a red thong. Kim’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection goes on sale February 14.

