Dare to Speak translates social justice into art

The opinions and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the opinion of the editorial board of Byte or Bytes.

Ball States 41st EditionUnity week celebrationtook place the week of February 1. Unity Week only takes place once a year, but it aims to foster a lasting understanding of diversity and solidarity among Ball State students through a series of informative and entertaining events. On February 4, Dare to Speak invited students to a zoom call with speakers Carlos Andrs Gmez and Katie Kramer. There, participants came together in a diverse community and in a conversation about fairness. Students and lecturers shared their stories and gave strength to those who reached out.

Words speak as loud as social justice actions, –Dare to speak.

Strength can come from different colors, ages, sizes, genders, socioeconomic status, sexualities, etc., and the work is never done to express that. Nor is the job done to express how each person, regardless of their social identity, should enjoy the same level of respect and safety. Dare to Speak expressed all of this through the art of poetry. To give a voice to many people who may be speechless on the subject of their own social identity.

The art of justice

Dare to speakwas created through the partnership of Gmez and Kramer. When asked how Dare to Speak came to be, Gmez said that they were constantly booked in the same places and after a while they started to collaborate. They found that their writing adhered to the same idea of ​​social justice. Now together they read poetry to communities to draw attention to many societal differences.Topics includesex and sexuality, race and ally, sanity and grief. All of this, at least one speaker can provide personal experience with. Put empathy and vulnerability within every community they speak to. Pave the way for promoting the alliance to those who also identify with each of these topics and facilitate discussion with those who feel the same.

During the zoom call, Gmez and Kramer explained how weird it is to read poetry on the internet or only communicate with our eyes because of the masks. Kramer said it forced us to become empathetic and patient due to the challenge that masks and technology now play in interacting with people. We are forced to use these features when we can’t hear people very well or vice versa because of the masks. Another example would be the tendency for web calls to have a network connection all the time, which we faced in the meeting. Kramer linked this idea to how society should focus these characteristics on social justice and alliance.

Vulnerability is not a weakness; it is a force

Screenshot taken by Kellyn Harrison

Independently, each provided their own stories and applied a poem to the topic presented in their experiences. Gmez is a Colombian Americanpoet and author. He is known for his poemsWhere are you really fromandWhat Latino Looks Like.Both speak of his experiences living as a Latinx in the United States, where the rationale for nationality is evident. Where people doubt your answer to the question of where you are, let alone ask the question, is obvious. Where stereotyping social identities and making assumptions is the norm. A definition used by Gmez to describe playing Wheel of Fortune with a nationality or race. That’s what Gmez talked about a lot in the appeal, especially after speaking out about his concerns about his biracial children growing up in the United States. After showing this vulnerability, several students also shared their experiences with people questioning their nationality and race. Many of them pointed to a tendency for people to ask for proof of their race or nationality. Gmez explored the idea of ​​questioning the validity of someone’s social identity when he said: What does someone’s race or identity have to do with anything is? This is related to the need of society to establish its social identity in a conversation in order to separate the identity of the people involved. Isolation and objectification are both huge underlying themes in the discussion.

No matter the environment, identities matter, –Dare to speak

Screenshot taken by Kellyn Harrison

Krameridentifies with the LGBTQ + communityand talks a lot about what it means to be human. Her poems explain what it means to grow as a queer woman and reach a point of healing whilemourning. Through her poems, she advocates for trans rights, mental health awareness and feminism. All of this is pushing for a greater awareness of the gender diversity and mental health of those around us. Lobby for more respect for people in society. Kramer brought up all of these ideas during the meeting. She stressed not only the importance of understanding each community / social identity, but also of understanding that gender identity, gender and race should not be treated separately. That they should all be treated with the same respect, especially when they cross paths. Kramer said: Just because you identify as queer doesn’t mean you’ve overcome the genre. Gender and sexuality are two different things and they shouldn’t be. The poet referring tomajor fracturebetween transgender and gay people within the LGBTQ + community. Additionally, Kramer stressed that gender and sexuality are only your business. They are your thing to share with people and should not be forced if they are uncomfortable. The call for safety and an end to violence was a big topic of discussion. Kramer gave examples of her family having to think about possible threats simply because of the social identity of her husband and herself. All of this opened the discussion on promoting the comprehensive security of all social identities faced with fear of oppression and violence.

When asked how poets avoid freezing when discussing emotional matters, they concluded that vulnerability is not a weakness, but rather a strength. Instead of viewing your vulnerability as a flaw, view it as a stepping stone to personal growth and the development of stronger interpersonal relationships. Kramer said people seek vulnerability because it makes them more connected to each other, especially during a time of isolation and fear. This is why Kramer and Gmez share their stories with others in the hopes of fostering the strength, unity and diversity of communities. Something Ball States Unity Week strives every year it is held. Implement the hope that these values ​​will be maintained in the future.

Sources:Ball State University,Bass / Schuler Entertainment,Carlos live,Dare to speak,Facebook,The American Perspective,Youtube

Pictures:Kellyn Harrison,UPB

The selected image:Bass / Schuler Entertainment

For more entertainment-related content, visit us atBSU byte!