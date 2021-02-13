How to love each other on Galentine’s day





This is the perfect year to lean into a more socially distanced and, frankly, less rushed vacation. The antidote? Embrace Galentine’s Day.

Born from the old mystical sitcom “Parks and Recreation”, the episode “Galentine’s Day” first broadcast on February 11, 2010. It introduces Amy Poehler’s character Leslie as she winds her way through a day of disappointments in love life – trying to prepare her mother for what turns out to be bad. date and handle his partner’s rude behavior. She rebels against the traditional Valentine’s Day slog and invents a day to rejoice with her girlfriends and celebrate.

You can be one of the over one third of American women that are not associated. Or if you are, maybe you’ve been tired of being with your significant other 24/7 for a year and prefer to pretend you’re single.

Galentine’s Day, which falls on the eve of Valentine’s Day, is for you.

The tradition, which has grown from a one-time TV stint to a commercially viable and widely practiced vacation, usually includes brunch with your girlfriends. A large amount of alcohol is generally encouraged. In-person shenanigans may have to take place via Zoom this year (can you say “Galentine Gallianos? Mama mimosas?), But why not also consider breaking away from the usual rituals and providing a dose of self-care? Be good to yourself Whether or not you’re soaking your girls from a distance, trying to have a minute to yourself in a packed house, or rocking it solo and physically away this Valentine’s Day, it’s not a bad idea. to turn inward after such a difficult few months a little love and tenderness towards yourself. “Loving yourself is the most important part of having a healthy relationship,” said Rachel DeAlto, relationship and dating expert on the New York City subway. “Start looking at who in your life isn’t uplifting you. Of course, self-love is an inside job, but so often we let those around us affect our confidence and self-esteem.” It can be difficult to love yourself on command, but you can start by imagining yourself as a separate person, according to Lauren Cook, a clinical psychologist, speaker, and Los Angeles-based author. “Just as you can give another person a Valentine’s Day gift, write a heartfelt card, or spend quality time together, incorporate these practices,” she said via email. “Often times we don’t treat ourselves as well as we treat others and Valentine’s Day is a great time to reflect on how we can practice self-love and self-compassion.” To love yourself more truly and deeply, it helps to try to break down all those layers of social conditioning that have built up on us throughout our lives, and which rob us of our ability to love ourselves for who we are. , without judgment and doubt and self-awareness. “Recognize that you were born loving yourself. Babies know they’re fierce and beautiful, they don’t need validation for that,” said Damon A. Jacobs, New York-based family and relationship therapist. To deepen your self-love, according to Jacobs, learn who you are by spending quality time on your own and participating in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment and deepen reflection. And there is a silver lining. “Once you nurture the attention and energy towards yourself at these levels, you literally become an attractive magnet to others,” he said. Practice “unlearning” by actively focusing on your positive and non-negative attributes, which we so often get stuck on. This will help retrain your brain to reflect on your kinder thoughts about you and encourage greater self-esteem. Plus, there’s what Jacobs calls focusing on what is “evidence-based,” or what others might consider a perspective. “If you’ve survived 2020, you’ve done at least 4,380 things well (that’s 12 good things a day). Let your feelings about yourself be determined by the evidence in your life, not the biased opinions of your critical voice. Jacobs said. Focus on the good things you’ve been through, the good deeds you’ve done, how you’ve helped others. “If you want to feel love, then do loving things,” he says. In a world sorely lacking in love and kindness these days, there is no better advice than this.

Allison hope is a writer and native of New York who favors humor over sadness, trips to television, and coffee to sleep.

