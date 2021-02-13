Gauri Khan looks glamorous as she joins Bollywood wives Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana and Seema at the event, see photos

Gauri Khan recently reunited with his friends: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandy at the launch of a food brand in his store. The interior designer-entrepreneur was the star of the night in a little black and white polka dot number and stiletto heels.

Gauri shared a solo photo of her look for the launch event on Instagram. She followed him up with a group photo that included Maheep in a printed suit, Bhavana in an olive green short dress, Neelam in a magenta number, and Seema in a black velvet outfit.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote: “Launch of @foodhealindia at Gauri Khan Designs, in the current situation, a healthy lifestyle has been a priority for all of us. I am delighted to be associated with FoodHeal, which presents a range of products that are both healthy and delicious. “

Bhavana also shared a candid selfie of all together and a group photo with her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars. She captioned it, Fabulous evening with my fabulous friends !!!

Gauri continues to keep busy with work and home while her husband Shah Rukh Khan continues to work on her neighbor, Pathan. The actor will team up with Deepika Padukone again in the film.

Recently, Gauri shared a cute photo of his youngest son Abram wearing his boxing gloves. She called him “My Mike Tyson” in the caption. Shah Rukh felt completely oblivious to the moment Abram slipped his hands into boxing gloves and commented on the post on Twitter, “Arre yaar !!! Where was I ???”

Aryan and Suhana, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s other children, also flew to India to be with them during the coronavirus pandemic. Suhana has now returned to the United States where she is enrolled in an acting class.