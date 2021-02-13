Entertainment
Gauri Khan looks glamorous as she joins Bollywood wives Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana and Seema at the event, see photos
- Gauri Khan shared a preview of the event where she launched a food brand along with her “Bollywood Wives” Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.
PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 13, 2021 3:05 PM IST
Gauri Khan recently reunited with his friends: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandy at the launch of a food brand in his store. The interior designer-entrepreneur was the star of the night in a little black and white polka dot number and stiletto heels.
Gauri shared a solo photo of her look for the launch event on Instagram. She followed him up with a group photo that included Maheep in a printed suit, Bhavana in an olive green short dress, Neelam in a magenta number, and Seema in a black velvet outfit.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote: “Launch of @foodhealindia at Gauri Khan Designs, in the current situation, a healthy lifestyle has been a priority for all of us. I am delighted to be associated with FoodHeal, which presents a range of products that are both healthy and delicious. “
Bhavana also shared a candid selfie of all together and a group photo with her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars. She captioned it, Fabulous evening with my fabulous friends !!!
Gauri continues to keep busy with work and home while her husband Shah Rukh Khan continues to work on her neighbor, Pathan. The actor will team up with Deepika Padukone again in the film.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Diana Get Fashion Tips From Instagram Bitch Tika, She Says You Need A Little Practice Diana
Recently, Gauri shared a cute photo of his youngest son Abram wearing his boxing gloves. She called him “My Mike Tyson” in the caption. Shah Rukh felt completely oblivious to the moment Abram slipped his hands into boxing gloves and commented on the post on Twitter, “Arre yaar !!! Where was I ???”
Aryan and Suhana, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s other children, also flew to India to be with them during the coronavirus pandemic. Suhana has now returned to the United States where she is enrolled in an acting class.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]