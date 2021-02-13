Tatanka’s boys walk past Rapid City Christian | News





Richard Anderson Journal Staff

The Lakota Tech boys’ basketball team got into the running game that they sometimes looked for a sprint on Friday night and that could get them moving in the right direction as the season draws closer to the game post-season. The Tatanka outlived Rapid City Christian on Friday night and held off the Comets 88-84 in an entertaining game at Hart Ranch. Lakota Tech head coach Lyle LeBeau, Jr. couldn’t help but smile after the game. “We’re a racing team and it worked in our favor,” said LeBeau, Jr. “If you notice that we got it ready for races it slowed us down. Once we started picking it up. , that opened everything up on the floor. “ Rapid City Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said they wanted to play top-down with Lakota Tech, but he felt they had done wrong to keep their guards in front of them. “They did a great job getting in the middle of the floor. If you want to press like us, you can’t give up the straight-line controls on the floor over and over again,” he said. “I didn’t make the right adjustments in our press but I thank them too, their goalkeepers are very quick and made us pay when we made a mistake. It was an entertaining first half, with 13 changes of lead, including the last seven possession in the second quarter. Lakota Tech led by no less than five in the first (16-11), but Rapid City Christian scored 10 in a row, including two baskets by Presley Myers and a return by Carson Glassbrenner, and led 20-18 in the end. of one.

