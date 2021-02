It’s a combination jamboree in Bollywood

Looks like the jumpsuits have finally come out of the closet and give considerable competition to the ubiquitous tracksuits. By Manish Mishra POSTED FEBRUARY 13, 2021 1:34 p.m. IST

Looks like the jumpsuits have finally come out of the closet and give all the competition to the ubiquitous tracksuit suits. Janhvi Kapoor was pictured after dinner in a denim jumpsuit last week which she accessorized with a crossbody bag. Tisca Chopra chose a black version of Shantanu & Nikhil for an awards night a few weeks ago. While Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently seen in a shibori kimono jumpsuit from Nupur Kanoi, Mehr Jessia has been seen in a bohemian variation of Surily G. Due to its forgiving fit, the jumpsuit was the first of three work clothes to gain a fashionable audience. In the 1930s, dressmaker Elsa Schiaparelli began experimenting with jumpsuits, and in the late 1960s Bond girl Diana Rigg became the jumpsuit pin-up after starring in On Her Majestys Secret Service (1969). Sunny Leone in a statement jumpsuit (Photo: Instagram / HitendraKapopara) A respite from kurtis and caftans, jumpsuits often become the go-to choice of stars when they move around town. Stylist Hitendra Kapopara, who dressed Sunny Leone in a kitsch jumpsuit this week, shares what you wear, it’s how you feel, ask any actor and they’ll tell you 50% of their work is done when they correctly stylize a character. Now imagine wearing kaftans or tracksuits on a casual day. You look lethargic and you feel lethargic and this is the energy that you start to emit, as the combinations change the game. You look and feel joyful, people around you have positive vibes and that’s what shine and happiness mean. Tisca Chopra in a Shanatnu & Nikhil jumpsuit (Photo: Instagram / TiscaChopra) Designer Bennu Sehgall suggests choosing a black jumpsuit and pairing it with a blazer. It defines your height. Offset it with a gold or black belt. Tailored jumpsuits work best, otherwise a loose fit can make you look smart. Add a pair of heels for a chic finish, says Bennu. To close

