Buffy Spike actor says Set had challenges, backs Joss Whedon accusers





James Marsters, who played the vampire Spike on both Buffy and Angel, has spoken out in support of those who accuse Joss Whedon of misconduct.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star James Marsters has spoken out in support of series creator accusing Joss Whedon of misconduct on set. The actor, who played the vampire Spike on both Buffy and angel, is the latest member of the Buffyverse to accuse Whedon of inappropriate behavior on the set of his shows or to support those who accuse him of such behavior. Whedon’s public spinoff began when Justice League Star Ray Fisher has accused the director of toxic behavior on the set of the DC Team film after Whedon stepped in to succeed director Zack Snyder. Buffy and angel Actress Charisma Carpenter recently chronicled her issues with Whedon, relaying some pretty horrific comments Whedon made about her pregnancy during production of Angels fourth season (Carpenter was fired from the show after that season). Stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Emma Caulfield, Eliza Dushku, Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg have come out in favor of Carpenter, Benson and Trachtenberg openly confirming that Buffy was a troubled production in large part due to Whedon’s behavior. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: All Joss Whedon’s Abuse & Misconduct Allegations Explained Now Marsters expresses his solidarity with his co-stars, while acknowledging that he ignored their discomfort, via his Facebook page. He wrote: While I will always be honored to have played the character of Spike, the Buffy set was not without its challenges. I am not supporting any abuse of any kind and am heartbroken to learn from the experiences of some of the cast. I send my love and support to everyone involved. Check out the article below. Marsters’ position of relative ignorance fits a pattern, for men Buffy and angel the casts seemed to ignore Whedon’s behavior around his female stars; Actor Anthony Head, who played father character Rupert Giles, appeared blinded by the accusations, while supporting the claims of his former co-stars. Whedon recently left his HBO series Nevers after Warner Bros. concluded their investigation into his conduct on the set of Justice League, a survey in which Charisma Carpenter participated. While Whedon has claimed to have left the show due to burnout, it appears that after decades of carelessly toxic behavior, the consequences may finally come for the once-vaunted director. The Avengers. The casts of Buffy and angel are in a difficult situation here. Buffy was a legitimately groundbreaking series and empowered a generation of young women. The fact that the creator of this series can be so toxic to his female members is staggering and feels like a real betrayal not only of these women, but of everyone who admired Whedon. Even Marsters is quick to point out that he is still very proud of his time on both. Buffy and angel, much the same way Sarah Michelle Gellar made it clear that she was proud to be associated with Buffy Summers but not necessarily Whedon. It’s a feeling that is likely to gain momentum. Next: Age Of Ultron Is All Wrong With Joss Whedon’s Storytelling Source: James marsters Bam Margera says he was cut from Jackass 4 by the studio

