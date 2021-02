EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi get married in traditional ceremony, no Sangeet function in plan

Dia Mirza would marry Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. The future groom is a businessman. Written by Avinash lohana

261,957 readings

Bombay Posted: Feb 13, 2021 2:50 PM

It seems love is in the air. Last month, Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug in the presence of their family and close friends. Now, it has been reported that actress Dia Mirza will marry her handsome businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15th. According to reports, it will be a small affair that will span two days. Now Pinkvilla has more information about Dia and Vaibhavs’ wedding. A source close to the development informs Dias’ closest friends of Bollywood will be attending his wedding. In total, less than 50 people will be present, invitations for which have already been deployed. She will get married in a traditional ceremony, but a registrar will also visit her residence to register the marriage. There will be no sangeet function, but the two families plan to reunite before the wedding and spend some quality time. Meanwhile, preparations for the big day are in full swing. Apparently few people knew about Dias’s relationship with Vaibhav. Surprisingly, the duo have never even been seen together. After a two-year gap, Dia had starred in Rajkumar Hiranis Sanju in 2018. She had played Maanayata Dutt against Ranbir Kapoors Sanjay Dutt. She last appeared in the Anubhav Sinhas 2020 drama Thappad. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated. Apparently, she will also feature in Ashishor Solomons Nagarjuna, the Telugu Wild Dog action thriller. She is known for films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Lage Raho Munnabhai. Read also | SRK Raju Rahikwar lookalike shares his wrestling story; Said I don’t want nobody’s money, I just need work X

Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos