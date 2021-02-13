Author to suggest a reading at Get Woke! event | Entertainment News





Wake up! Catskills will host a family reading of “A More Graceful Shaboom” by the book’s author, Jacinta Bunnell. The event will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17. A question-and-answer session will follow the reading. There is no registration fee, but registration is mandatory. To register, visit www.getwokecatskills.org. A More Graceful Shaboom is a children’s book with a gender non-binary protagonist named Harmon Jitney. Harmon finds their joy and their purpose in a magical satchel, which leads to an extraordinary, hitherto unknown universe. The book features LGBTQIA + characters seamlessly integrated into a delightful and engaging story, the presenters said in a press release. The story follows Harmon as they unlock the key to their own inner happiness and sense of community. A more graceful Shaboom is illustrated by Crystal Vielula. This event is the latest in a series of discussions and presentations offered by Get Woke! Catskills. Wake up! Co-founder Christina Hunt Wood said that while organizations initially focus on race, incorporating more conversations about gender and sexuality is also essential to build a more equitable society. We need to make space for our community to connect and better understand the experiences of under-represented people, she said in the statement. It is also important, she added, that all those who are marginalized in society see themselves in the culture. Seeing people like you living rich lives on television or in books can give you confidence in the possibilities in your life and in role models, Wood said in the release. A More Graceful Shaboom is a great book for children and adults. It’s fun, stimulating and inclusive. Bunnell lives in the Hudson Valley and has toured the United States and Canada with The Sparkle Kids Action Network, The Gadabout Film Fest, Neko Case, Maeve End, Anne Elizabeth Moore, Julie Novak, Irit Reinheimer and Michael Truckpile. She’s the author of five coloring books, including The Big Gay Alphabet Coloring Book, Sometimes The Spoon Gets Away With Another Spoon, and Girls Aren’t Chicks. She is the co-founder of the Hudson Valley BRAWL (Broads Regional Arm Wrestling League), a women’s arm wrestling league. Her books can be found at the Queerbook Committee, PM Press and on Etsy. To register or to find out more about Get Woke! Upcoming Catskills Programs, Visit www.getwokecatskills.org.

