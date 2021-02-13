How Judas and the Black Messiah rejects Hollywood clichés about the Black Panthers

In the half-century since the death of Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton by Chicago police, no major Hollywood studio has released a film about his life and only a small handful. of Narrative Films chronicled the revolutionary group he helped form.

But a new chapter begins with the debut of “Judas and the Black Messiah” by Shaka King, a complex double portrayal of Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), the FBI informant who brought him down. betrayed. Warner Bros. released the film simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters Friday.

In recent interviews, film writers and artists have described “Judas and the Black Messiah” as a welcome fix to mainstream American films that portrayed the Black Panthers as one-dimensional militant caricatures or excluded them altogether from stories of social upheaval. from the 1960s.

“In so many films, the Black Panthers are dismissed or ignored,” said film critic Odie Henderson. “You see the raised fists, the guns, the leather jackets. It’s fetishistic. But who were the Panthers?

King attempts to answer this question, highlighting how Hampton and his Chicago peers viewed themselves as community organizers who were dedicated to ambitious social programs (including free meals for local children), popular activism, and a philosophy of black self-determination.

The film also highlights Hampton’s charismatic natural skills as a leader, showing how he skillfully forged the Rainbow Coalition, a multiracial alliance that fought economic injustice and police brutality, and how he rallied the local activists with eloquent speeches.

Representative Bobby Rush, D-Ill., Co-Founder of the Illinois Black Panther Party, who is played in the film by Darrell Britt-Gibson, said in a phone interview that he hopes viewers gain “appreciation for the seriousness of the ideology and philosophy of the Panther Party. “

“The leaders of the Black Panther Party were dedicated agents of social change” who explored ways to remake society, Rush said, later adding, “We were not just a bunch of thoughtless automatons.”

“Judas” has a wide reach. In the words of Chicago Tribune Columnist William Lee, the film “does not fear Hampton’s anti-police rhetoric or violence,” including a dramatic standoff and shootout in 1969 that left one party member and two police dead.

“The film is not a pro-Panther rah-rah tale or an anti-Panther tale. It is very steeped in historical understanding,” said David F. Walker, a comic book author whose graphic novel on The Black Panther Party has been released. last month.

Hollywood has long been accused of twisting American history, centering stories on white saviors while minimizing or occasionally erasing black lives and heritage, even in some films about the struggle for racial equality.

In recent decades, Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” (1992), Ava DuVernay’s “Selma” (2014), and other black-led projects have helped audiences better understand the icons of the civil rights movement. . But few narrative features have focused on the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, the revolutionary organization co-founded by Bobby Seale and Huey P. Newton in 1966 in Oakland, Calif., Which eventually developed into a national party and international.

Of course, there were notable exceptions. Mario Van Peebles followed the organizing arc in “Panther” (1995), which is not available on any streaming service; Tanya Hamilton told the story of a former fictional panther (Anthony Mackie) in “Night Catches Us” (2010); and several acclaimed documentaries explored the group.

But the more typical (and stereotypical) fictional portrayal of the Panthers, critics say, appears in Oscar-winning “Forrest Gump” (1994) by Robert Zemeckis. In a brief but revealing scene, the main character of Tom Hanks attends a rally of Black Panthers bearing arms and clad in leather, all boasting and slogans.

King, who has directed episodes of comedy series such as “High Maintenance” and “Shrill”, expressed dismay at this kind of sensational presentation. The Atlantic in a recent interview: “I hate it. I hate it. They’re always beaming.”

“They’re cartoonish,” said King, who wrote the “Judas” screenplay with Will Berson (from a story by Keith and Kenny Lucas). “I think a lot of times this cartoon is meant to be a substitute for actual entertainment.”

Walker, the cartoonist, cited “The Black Gestapo” (1975) an exploitative image of a black vigilante launching a “people’s army” to defend the people of Watts as a particularly “laughable” example of the how popular entertainment has distorted the image of the black liberation movement.

Henderson, who movie reviews for RogerEbert.com, said he believed “Judas” is offering a important counterweight not only to older titles, but also to at least one high-profile release that is in the running for Oscar nominations this year: Aaron Sorkin’s docudrama “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who was briefly the eighth co-defendant in the eponymous trial, plays a supporting role in Sorkin’s film, and Hampton (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is seen fleetingly. In an account of 1960s radicalism, the Panthers’ anti-capitalist aspirations and anti-racist goals seem to be “after the fact,” Henderson said.

Interestingly, several notable Hollywood figures of the 1960s and 1970s Jane Fonda, Marlon Brando, “Easy Rider” producer Bert Schneider supported the Panthers.

“In some ways, the Hollywood Liberals were instrumental in donating money to the Panthers cause. But as far as making movies about them, it was just easier to make a cartoon out of them, ”said two-time Emmy Trey Ellis. – winning screenwriter and novelist who teaches at Columbia University.

And yet, given the way popular films shape our understanding of history, today’s filmmakers have the opportunity to revisit the past, to re-evaluate the people and social movements that are so important to it. America today.

Ellis recalled that when he first co-wrote the script for a 1995 HBO film about the Tuskegee aviators, the Air Force’s first African-American combat pilots, very few movies or television shows had dramatized their exploits.

“When I wrote it, no one knew who the aviators were, although there were a few documentaries,” Ellis said. “The fact that they’ve now been part of the American conversation on black history, I’m really proud of that.

“I think hopefully ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ will do the same,” Ellis said.