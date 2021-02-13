Valentine’s Day ideas for an engaging home experience

Valentine’s Day is the day to celebrate the love, romance, togetherness, and camaraderie that you share with your partner and loved one. Romance gives relationships the fuel to burn; the more romantic you become, the hotter the flame! So with that special someone adding meaning to your life and giving you the world, you have to plan to express love that measures your intense affection. It can be a bit difficult to deal with a feat like this during pandemic restrictions, but a few simple actions could make it a day to remember with your sweetheart.

Valentine’s Day is notoriously a last-minute holiday with a majority of couples waiting until February 1 to even start thinking about gift ideas and nightly dates. For those of you, let’s take a look at some foolproof ideas for making this special day right at home.

CONFIGURE A PRIVATE DINNER FOR TWO



Spending quality time with your special someone in beautiful, private surroundings will prove to be the most perfectly planned evening. All you have to do is find that cozy nook in your home where you can set up a small dining table. Choose the best view to look at and browse a wine list that goes well with the choice of dishes you serve. Set a table with flowers and candles and turn on the music which gives a luxurious restaurant vibe. Cooking dinner together, or ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant to serve hot and fresh, or booking private chef service for those hours depends on what goes well with your two choices. Ultimately, you can personalize some special desserts, like cute, playful fortune cookies with hints of love.

FILM NIGHT WITH THE BEST FRAME OF WINE

Since the lockdown, many couples have gone mad to quarantine each other together. Netflix-and-chill is truly the trending standard for vacation together or late night nights. In recent times, getaways have been unusual for most cosmopolitan citizens. So this year could be a planning year for the warmest and most cozy movie night where you can line up the fun movies to watch together while relaxing and cuddling on the couch. For snacking, choose from many flavors of popcorn and a few red velvet dessert treats with an ideal pairing of fine sparkling wine. The latest romantic comedy will add to love therapy, and it’s a good idea to keep your hands full of chocolates to share. This could be the ultimate night to remember for years to come.

SET UP A FUN FONDUE VIBE

This time requires beautiful and warm fondues with cheese or chocolate for the sweet tooth. Creating fresh strawberry dips to dip in luscious melted dark chocolate with a punch of other favorite fruits will be a simple yet sublime treat. Make sure to include several things to dip, keep the choice between sweet and savory, like fresh pretzels, cheese sticks or breadsticks, fresh fruit, marshmallows, cakes or any other gourmet snack. Keeping it light and tempting might give you room to stock up on other flavor choices and fun shots.

LIGHT UP YOUR DANCE FLOOR

Get your grooves out on a DIY dance floor and let loose by having a fun dance party inside! Create a great party playlist and include your personal romantic favorites. Whether it’s soulful swing or dirty dancing, you can have it all in the privacy of your home. Make the dance floor your medium to express your love and have fun together. Dance the night away under the sky for Valentine’s Day evening.

CONFIGURE A HOME SPA

It’s a godsend, especially when most of us have been working crazy hours from home and making meetings and calls without interruption. Calling a home spa service or setting up a beautiful aromatherapy scent atmosphere for your partner will be more fun and relaxing than you can imagine. Turn off the lights, light aromatic candles and transform your place into a luxurious spa with exotic flowers arranged around the house. Spend a serene evening in the tub or take turns massaging yourself.

ORGANIZE A PERSONAL WINE TASTING SESSION ACCOMPANIED BY EXOTIC CHEESES

Nothing can fix the mood like a perfect glass of wine with the right can of cheese. Wine with Cheese of course offers the elegance to accommodate an intimate pairing for you and your love. Start by learning the steps online with wine connoisseurs and how to taste the right cheese. There are many virtual courses that you can check out online in this regard, or browse the social networks of wine lovers. In addition, many online services offer a short wine and cheese tasting by offering various packages with their home services.



GO STARGAZING

Grab your picnic basket, fill it with light food, grab a perfect boombox, and comfortable flooring with a picnic mat. Bundle up and go for a night under the stars. Pack a bottle of soothing hot chocolate or a bottle of champagne; either goes well with your mood to keep it cool. And who knows, maybe you’ll have the chance to wish on a shooting star! Whether it’s your bedroom balcony, your own home’s patio or small garden, or even a quiet and romantic place you’ve been to. Watching the stars with your soul mate and seizing the moment will be something that will be cherished all a lifetime.

Relationships are not easy. It takes time and patience to cultivate a strong bonding relationship in a fun life with your significant other. Everyone has their own way to go, but we need to find the time to express our love more often. Ditch your phone and all social media notifications for that day. After a year of pandemic crisis, everyone needs to cheer up, and what better way in the world to cheer up than to promise love? With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, just keep moving and make the day unforgettable.

