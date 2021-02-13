Another Bollywood wedding as Dia Mirza prepares to tie the knot





It’s Mirza.

Image Credit: GN Archives

Looks like the Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding started the wedding bells in Bollywood. Actress-producer Dia Mirza is now reported to be the latest celebrity to marry. According to reports, Mirza will marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in two days. Although details have not yet emerged, sources have confirmed the same to several news outlets, with an insider also being quoted by the Indian Express daily. Dia and Vaibhav will get married on February 15 in Mumbai in the presence of their family and close friends. It will be a simple and extremely private ceremony at home, an insider said. The couple have been under the radar and have kept their romance pretty low-key for Bollywood standards. It is also claimed that Mirza will make the official announcement one day after her wedding. This will be her second marriage, to the actress previously married to Sahil Sangha. The couple announced their separation in 2019 after five years of marriage. Dhawan and Dalal were the first high profile couple to tie the knot this year, despite a pandemic. The couple got married in a small, intimate ceremony in Alibaug, a small coastal town outside of Mumbai. Bollywood filmmaker and mentor Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, director Kunal Kohli and actress Zoa Morani were among the celebrities attending the wedding. Other couples waiting backstage to tie the knot this year include Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, as well as Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Actress Dia Mirza says her “Thappad” co-star Taapsee Pannu is a fierce lioness. Praising Taapsee, she said, “Taapsee is a fierce lioness and I have always been a strong admirer of her work. It is a pleasure to be part of such an incredible cast that represents something so important collectively.”

Image Credit: IANS

