Mattel receives four toy of the year awards 2021 | Business

EL SEGUNDO, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 12, 2021 –

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that the company has received four Toy of the Year (TOTY) awards at the annual ceremony hosted by The Toy Association recognizing the most remarkable, unique and creatives of the past year. .

This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005560/en/

Mattel recognized with four toy of the year 2021 awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mattel has received awards in the following categories:

Action Figure of the Year: Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes line

Doll of the Year: Barbie color reveals

Infant / Toddler Toy of the Year: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Garden to Kitchen Cultivate Fun Playset

Plush Toy of the Year: Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11 “plush

It is an honor to be recognized by our industry peers with four 2021 TOTY Awards, said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel. These awards are a testament to Mattels’ iconic brands, world-class team, valued partners, and how we are accomplishing our goal of enabling the next generation to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their fullest. potential.

In addition to showcasing the annual awards, the event celebrated the induction of toy industry pioneers into the prestigious Toy Industry Hall of Fame, including American Girl founder Pleasant T. Rowland.

Pleasant Rowland is a legend and, on behalf of everyone at Mattel, we would like to congratulate her on her induction into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame and thank her for creating the iconic American Girl brand, now. in its 35th year, which continues to inspire and empower girls, added Totzke.

The Toy of the Year awards are based on votes from expert judges made up of toy retailers, the media, Toy Association members and consumers. The rewards program is a vital fundraiser for the Toy Foundation, which brings the magic of play to millions of vulnerable children through toy donations and industry-wide cash contributions .

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, games, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in conjunction with the world’s largest retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel has proudly been a trusted partner in enabling children to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential.

About the Toy Association

www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association, Inc. is a non-profit trade association representing all companies involved in the creation and delivery of toys and entertainment products for young people of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the US toy industry, which has an annual economic impact of $ 97.2 billion in the United States, and its more than 1,000 members lead of the annual national toy market of $ 27 billion. The Toy Association serves as an industry voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes games that have a positive impact on childhood development to consumers and the media. The organization has a long history of toy safety leadership, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard over 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, the government, consumers and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safety and enjoyment. to play.

About the Toy of the Year (TOTY) awards

The Toy of the Year Awards, known as the “Oscars” of the toy industry, each year recognize the best toys and games on the market. Finalists are nominated from within the industry and selected by a panel of expert judges. The winners are determined by the votes cast by the public (at ToyAwards.org) and members of the industry. The TOTY Prizes are administered by The Toy Association, with 100% of the proceeds from the program benefiting the Toy Foundation and its goal of providing millions of brand new toys to children in vulnerable situations.

Mat-Corp

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005560/en/

CONTACT: Kelly Powers

[email protected] Michelle Neumayr

[email protected]

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHILD PARENTATION BABY / MATERNITY ENTERTAINMENT SPECIALTY FAMILY RETAIL CONSUMER (ENTERTAINMENT)

SOURCE: Mattel, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 02/12/2021 8:42 p.m. / DISC: 02/12/2021 8:42 p.m.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005560/en