Roshan Mathew on raising the bar as an actor

The actor, whose next film Varthamanam comes out in March, has established himself with roles that have left an indelible impression



When many actors waited until the lockdown was over for filming to resume, Roshan Mathew caught the attention of filmmakers with three of his films released on OTT. With Kappela, CU Coming soon and Muffled, the actor has carved out his place in Tinsel Town. While Kappela turned out to be Roshan’s first success, Mahesh Narayanans See you soon gave the actor the hallmark of success. Anurag Kashyaps Muffled was the actors’ first film in Hindi.

Now Roshan is busy with exciting projects including the Vikram-star Cobra in Tamil; he also has Manu Warriers Kuruthi and veteran Sibi Malayils Kothu and Alcohol Island with Suraj Venjarmoodu. However, it is Sidhartha Sivas Varthamanam coming out in March, where he’s cast alongside Parvathy, this will be his first theatrical release since Kappela in March 2020. This is the political awakening of Faiza, a student from northern Kerala who is joining a college at the University of Delhi. It’s about what she sees, the kind of people she meets, the kind of experiences she’s had and how it all brings about a change in her and shapes the activist in her, said the 28-year-old.

Roshan plays Amal, a student leader from the campus where Faiza is a student. At first he guides her, but after a while he also becomes an observer of the changes that are taking place within Faiza. [Amal] Pushes her down what he believes is the path she should take. He’s an elected student leader who isn’t afraid to speak up when he sees injustice and stands up for student rights on campus, Roshan explains.

Agreeing that the lockdown was a time of sweet and bitter experiences, he says he is grateful for the good things that have happened, especially projects as exciting and unexpected as See you soon. This is the kind of thing I wanted to happen at some point in my career and I’m just thankful that it happened at a time when there wasn’t much of a chance to do a good job or, to elsewhere, any work to come. So the job I got could punctuate my hibernation period, which in many ways kept me going. So, strangely, there are a lot of things I’m grateful for in 2020.

Decisive factor

After his debut in Puthiya Niyamam (2016) starring Mammootty and Nayanthara, Roshan’s filmography didn’t take off as planned even though there was a role in Anjali Menons Codes. However, playing Ameer, a young gay disabled speech in Geetu Mohandas Moothon, completely changed the picture. He believes that all of Anurag Kashyaps Muffled to the roles he now plays are a direct consequence of Moothon.

Otherwise AK [Anurag Kashyap] wouldn’t even know I existed. Moothon helped me achieve the projects I always dreamed of. All those who have worked Moothon, from actors to technicians, there were people I wanted to work with before I died or before my film career was over, says Roshan.

Besides the validation that comes when an actor’s job is accepted, he says that such roles give an actor a lot of courage and energy to move forward and take on more projects. But there is something beyond all of that, the changes in you, which is like how I look at myself as a performer or what I think I am capable of, etc.

Roshan believes that Geetu, an actor director, gave him a sense of freedom and a kind of flow that he is now trying to find in each of his projects. You need projects like the one that sets a standard. Then you will strive to exceed this standard in your future endeavors. So Moothon, for me, it was the most satisfying project I had worked in and the character I was most in love with.

According to the actor, this could be because Geethu is an actress herself. He adds that she’s able to understand each actor and change their leadership process to get them to find the best for that character.

At the same time, I also felt that I was doing whatever happened to me, following my impulses. It’s a great balance for a director, you don’t take away a character’s sense of belonging to an actor, but you still get exactly what you want from that character in a particular scene.

However, he believes that working with Kashyap on Muffled helped him break down many of the barriers he set for himself in the filmmaking process. I come from a theatrical background which gives you a lot of freedom to explore and improvise. I decided that this did not exist in the cinema because there is a limited schedule and a certain goal that would not let me improvise. AK has shown me that it is not necessary to set such narrow limits. He’s a director who makes you explore and he’s excited when you start to stray from the plan and go with your impulses, Roshan says.

Will pass Kappela, his first commercial success, he praised the director Musthafa. The actor recalls being pleased with the way the film took shape while watching it in a theater after its release. Admitting he was disappointed when he had to be pulled from theaters due to the lockdown. Roshan points out that this was a film that continued to perform extraordinarily well on OTT as it was released during the height of lockdown when viewers were hungry for content.

However, he continues to be active in the theater as a director and actor. Otherwise I’ll suffocate, said Roshan, adding he’s excited for the next one Kuruthi, who has him in an ensemble cast of some of the best actors in Malayalam cinema. I played with Prithviraj (Codes), so I know what it’s like to work with him. In Kuruthi, there is a brilliant cast which has actors like Mamukkoya, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Naslen K Gafoor, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu and Sagar Soorya.