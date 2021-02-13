AACTA International Awards: ‘Nomadland’ leads with 6 nominations





5:00 p.m. PST 02/12/2021



by



Etan Vlessing



Several nominations also went to “The Father”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Mank”.

Chlo zhao Nomadland topped the 2021 Australian Academy of Film and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards nominations with six mentions in 11 categories. As the competition for the 10th AACTA International Awards, including new global television categories, was revealed on Friday, Zhao’s American road movie continued its run as a contender at the start of the awards season by winning the nominations. for Best Director and Best Screenplay and a Best Actress Mention for Frances McDormand for her role in Nomadland. Florian Zeller The father, Aaron Sorkin’s The Chicago 7 trial and David Fincher’s Mank also picked up four nominations each. The AACTA Awards also gave three nominations to Schitt Creek and two mentions each for The queen’s gambit and Normal people. Nomadland, the father, Lee isaac chung Threatening, Emerald Fennell’s Promising young woman and The Chicago 7 trial will compete for best film honors. And the category of the best television series will collide The crown, I can destroy you and The Mandalorian against Mystery road and The queen’s gambit. The AACTA International Awards in 2021 have expanded to include global television in four new categories: Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Series, and Best Actress in a Series. Usually held in Los Angeles this year, the awards show, due to travel restrictions due to the pandemic, will produce a set of acceptance speeches to be broadcast on the AACTA YouTube channel starting March 5. Even though we can’t have an event in Los Angeles this year, we felt it was very important to always shine a light on the best of the global screen industry, to give our members the opportunity to speak also and mark another great year of work, “AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said in a statement. Here is a full list of nominations for the 2021 AACTA International Awards: International Award for Best Film

The father

Threatening

Nomadland

Promising young woman

The Chicago 7 trial International Award for Best Cinematographic Director

Pete Docter Soul

Emerald Fennell Promising young woman

David Fincher Mank

Aaron Sorkin The Chicago 7 trial

Chlo zhao Nomadland International Award for Best Film Screenplay

The father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising young woman

The Chicago 7 trial International Award for Best Drama Series

The crown

I can destroy you

The Mandalorian

Mystery road

The queen’s gambit International Award for Best Comedy Series

Life after death

Great

Schitt Creek

Sex education

What we do in the shadows International Award for Best Leading Film Actor

Ahmed Rice Sound of metal

Chadwick boseman Ma Rainey’s black background

Adarsh ​​Gourav The white tiger

Anthony hopkins The father

Gary Oldman Mank International Award for Best Leading Film Actress

Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s black background

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a woman

Frances mcdormand Nomadland

Carey mulligan Promising young woman

Eliza scanlen Babyteeth International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Cinema

Sacha Baron Cohen The Chicago 7 trial

Chadwick boseman Da 5 bloods

Ben mendelsohn Babyteeth

Mark Rylance The Chicago 7 trial

David Strathairn Nomadland International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Cinema Maria bakalova Next Borat movie

Olivia colman The father

Saoirse Ronan Ammonite

Amanda Seyfried Mank

Swankie Nomadland International Award for Best Actor in a Series

Jason bateman Ozark

Hugh grant Cancellation

Daniel Levy Schitt Creek

Paul Mescal Normal people

Aaron Pedersen Mystery road International Award for Best Actress in a Series

Cate Blanchett Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones Normal people

Nicole kidman Cancellation

Catherine O’Hara Schitt Creek

Anya Taylor-Joy The queen’s gambit







