Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar finally responds to Rahul Vaidya on marriage proposal and reunites on Valentine’s Day





Image source: INSTAGRAM / COLORSTV, RAHULVAIDYA_BB14KING Disha Parmar Finally Responds To Rahul Vaidya On Proposal In Bigg Boss 14 The controversial Bigg Boss 14 reality TV show has been in the headlines since the very beginning for a number of reasons. From ugly fights to throwing things at each other, the contestants have been on an epic journey. With only one week left for the grand finale, fans believe Rahul Vaidya or Rubina Dilaik will lift the trophy. If there is still time for that, singer Rahul has already won another battle.If you are a fan of Bigg Boss 14, you must be aware of Rahul’s impatience around the house to find out if his girlfriend Disha Parmar has accepted his marriage proposal. or not. Well, the TV actress has finally given her answer and has found the love of her life in the house. In this Ka Vaar weekend with Salman Khan, Rahul Vaidya is ready for a surprise as his sweetheart Disha Parmar walks in to celebrate Valentine’s Day with him. The channel released a new promo that shows Disha and Rahul getting together and showering kisses on opposite sides of a glass wall. With Disha’s entrance, Rahul’s face lights up like a Diwali candle and he proposes to her again. Disha also accepts the proposal. Watch the video here- Image source: INSTAGRAM / RAHULVAIDYA_BB14KING Disha Parmar Finally Responds To Rahul Vaidya On Proposal In Bigg Boss 14 Meanwhile, on the occasion of Disha Parmar’s 26th birthday on November 11, Rahul Vaidya offered to marry her while being locked in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer said it was a very special day. in his life because it was the birthday of someone very special speaking of Disha Parmar. A nervous Rahul then sat on his lap and proposed to the actress through the camera and said “Marry Me”. The same was written on his t-shirt. Discover the promo here- On a related note, Disha Parmar was offered to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a connection from Rahul Vaidya for a week. However, the actress declined the offer, claiming that it would weaken his game. Toshi, Rahul’s friend, then came in to support him. Disha made it clear that Rahul is strong enough to fight her battles and her presence can only make him weak as she is drawn into many fights. She tweeted: “It’s not a matter of personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He’s strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me .. have me around him for a while. a week will put him under pressure especially now when I am occasionally drawn into the conversation. “ Image source: TWITTER / DISHAPARMAR Rahul Vaidya’s fiancé Disha Parmar refuses to enter his home for a week with family The Rahul Vaidya family are also gearing up for the duo’s wedding, and her mother appears to be in awe of Disha. The singer’s mother, Geeta Vaidya, had said: “I think she is a nice girl. She has visited our house three to four times in the past year. I did not know their relationship because I thought that she was a friend of hers. In between, if Disha approaches me, I will take the first step to talking with her family. “







