Dia Mirza to Tie a Knot and Other Important News





Several events have taken place today in the entertainment industry. From Dia Mirza's wedding with boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi to Priyanka Chopra's video with popular fashionista Instagram dig Tika, plenty of events made headlines on February 13. Read on to see this recap of entertainment news. Here are the latest entertainment news of the day Wedding of Dia Mirza with her boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi Dia Mirza is to marry Vaibhav Rekhi, a Mumbai-based businessman on February 15, 2021. Vaibhav was previously married to popular yoga teacher Sunaina and also has a daughter with his ex-wife. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his page to share a photo from Dia's pre-wedding party. Marriage would be a close affair with only family and friends present. Read Full Story: Dia Mirza ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15: Reports Video of Priyanka Chopra with popular fashionista dog Tikka Priyanka Chopra shared a funny video on Instagram in which she is seen interacting with popular fashionista dog Tika. The dog received a voiceover that reviewed some of the actor's outfits. Insta's famous dog also gave Priyanka's bitch Diana some advice. Read Full Story: Priyanka Chopra Asks Tika for Fashion Advice, 'Fashion Mogul' Gives Invaluable Feedback Surbhi Chandna's Khichdi Message Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share photos wearing a mix and match ensemble. She wore a pink tie-dye boat neck blouse and a half sheer half white saree that gave her a modern touch. In the caption, she wrote: "Aaj Saree Pehni Hai isliye KHICHDI Banani Padegi Don't ask for logic". Read Full Story: Surbhi Chandna Stuns in Indo-Western Set and Reveals Why 'Aaj Khichdi Banani Padegi' Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson Justin Timberlake recently apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in a heartfelt Instagram post. In his apologies, he spoke out against the misogyny and racism that takes place in their "system". Read Full Story: Britney Spears and Janet Jackson Receive Apology from Justin Timberlake; Looked Gina Carano announces new project after being fired from The Mandalorian Gina Carano collaborated with Ben Shapiro's controversial news site, The Daily Wire. The news website also announced that it will be making a film that will only feature its members. The project will be carried out under the current agreement with Dallas Sonnier and its production company, Bonfire Legend. Read the full story: After being fired from 'The Mandalorian', Gina Carano announces new project Image Courtesy – @diamirzaoffical and @priyankachopra Instagram







