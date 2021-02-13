Actor and activist Deep Sidhu taken to Fort Rouge to recreate Republic Day vandalism scene

On Saturday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch took actor-activist Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to the Red Fort to recreate the scene of the events that unfolded at the iconic monument on Republic Day during the farmer’s tractor march against the three newly created farms in the Center. laws.

Police say Sidhu was a “major player” behind the January 26 violence and vandalism at Fort Rouge. The actor-activist was arrested since the bypass of Karnal in Haryana a few days ago by a team from the Delhi police special cell.

Earlier Tuesday, Sidhu was taken into custody for seven days by a municipal court in the nation’s capital.

A senior police official told the news agency PTI that Sidhu and Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by a team from the crime branch to recreate the scene of the events that took place on Republic Day at the monument.

The team investigating the case will inspect the scene to verify and corroborate the route taken by them, their activities at Fort Rouge and how things unfolded at the monument on Republic Day when the violence erupted, added the ‘officer.

Iqbal Singh, who carried an award of 50,000 people during his arrest were arrested Tuesday evening in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, by the northern zone of the Delhi police special cell.

Delhi police had announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information which may lead to the arrest of actor Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act.

A cash reward of 50,000 each were also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly inciting protesters.

Among them, Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Sukhdev Singh were arrested. Police said raids were underway to catch the other defendants.

3 other people arrested in connection with the R-Day violence

Three other people were arrested in connection with the violence that took place during the rally of farmers’ tractors in the Burari area of ​​Delhi on January 26, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sukhmeet Singh (35), Gundeep Singh (33) and Harvinder Singh (32).

Three defendants were arrested on February 10 in connection with the violence. Police also arrested eight people in connection with an attack on police officers during the violent demonstration at Burari grounds.

So far, a total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Thousands of farmers protesting against the government’s new farm laws had clashed with Delhi police during their Republic Day tractor rally.

Many protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagpole on the ramparts, where the national flag is displayed on Independence Day.

More than 500 police officers were injured and one protester died that day.

With contributions from the agency