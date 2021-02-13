Entertainment
Actor and activist Deep Sidhu taken to Fort Rouge to recreate Republic Day vandalism scene
On Saturday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch took actor-activist Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to the Red Fort to recreate the scene of the events that unfolded at the iconic monument on Republic Day during the farmer’s tractor march against the three newly created farms in the Center. laws.
Police say Sidhu was a “major player” behind the January 26 violence and vandalism at Fort Rouge. The actor-activist was arrested since the bypass of Karnal in Haryana a few days ago by a team from the Delhi police special cell.
Earlier Tuesday, Sidhu was taken into custody for seven days by a municipal court in the nation’s capital.
A senior police official told the news agency PTI that Sidhu and Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by a team from the crime branch to recreate the scene of the events that took place on Republic Day at the monument.
The team investigating the case will inspect the scene to verify and corroborate the route taken by them, their activities at Fort Rouge and how things unfolded at the monument on Republic Day when the violence erupted, added the ‘officer.
Iqbal Singh, who carried an award of 50,000 people during his arrest were arrested Tuesday evening in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, by the northern zone of the Delhi police special cell.
Delhi police had announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information which may lead to the arrest of actor Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act.
A cash reward of 50,000 each were also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly inciting protesters.
Among them, Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Sukhdev Singh were arrested. Police said raids were underway to catch the other defendants.
3 other people arrested in connection with the R-Day violence
Three other people were arrested in connection with the violence that took place during the rally of farmers’ tractors in the Burari area of Delhi on January 26, police said.
The accused have been identified as Sukhmeet Singh (35), Gundeep Singh (33) and Harvinder Singh (32).
Three defendants were arrested on February 10 in connection with the violence. Police also arrested eight people in connection with an attack on police officers during the violent demonstration at Burari grounds.
So far, a total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.
Thousands of farmers protesting against the government’s new farm laws had clashed with Delhi police during their Republic Day tractor rally.
Many protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagpole on the ramparts, where the national flag is displayed on Independence Day.
More than 500 police officers were injured and one protester died that day.
With contributions from the agency
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]