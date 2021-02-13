From Anupama to Guide, 7 classic Bollywood movies that will warm the shells of your heart





Valentine’s Day 2021: If COVID-19 played a party popper, don’t worry, we’re with classic and romantic Bollywood movies that will evoke your feelings and make you realize the true meaning of love.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: To finish! February 14th, Valentine’s Day is here, and we can’t stay calm. The lovebirds go out of their way to make the day special, for their partner by organizing a romantic dinner or a movie night, a weekend, etc. The day is devoted to pretty romantic gestures and magical evenings with your loved one. However, with the pandemic wreaking havoc around the world, it may not be possible to go out for a romantic dinner etc. So, here we are with an amazing solution for you to enjoy the day in your lover’s embrace all day. We have presented you with romantic and cult Bollywood movies that will evoke your feelings and make you understand the true meaning of love. Take a look at the list: Amar Prem with Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. This film is one of a kind where Khanna tries out the role of a lonely husband while Tagore plays the role of a prostitute. Police officer Starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, this film defines the love of young age of all generations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmeMg-gm1Us Pakeezah with Raj Kumar and Meena Kumari. In this, an aristocratic man falls in love with a woman after seeing her beautiful feet. “Aapke peacock bahot haseen hain inhe zameen pe mat rakhiyega.” If you are desperately romantic then this movie is for you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-40R7SfXJ4 Devdas Shah Rukh Khan’s epic Jodi and created a stir in the entertainment world. The thread was a flamboyant monumental ode to love. Anupama starring Sharmila Tagore and Dharmendra was one of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s epic films. Sadma with Kamal Haasan and Sridevi. In this film, the actress tries out the role of a woman suffering from mental regression. If this movie doesn’t make you fall in love, nothing will. Guide with Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman is the perfect example of love can exist even in the most forbidden place as long as the ego does not destroy it. So curl up in front of your TV and watch those everlasting love stories with your valentine on repeat this Valentine’s Day. Posted by:

Sanjeeiv nodded.

