Vin Diesel remembers late actor Paul Walker, details ‘reflections of true brotherhood’





Fast and Furious fans will soon see the release of the 9th installment of the series. Just a month before the films were released, the film's main protagonist, Vin Diesel aka Dominic Toretto, took to Instagram to write an emotional note to late actor Paul Walker. If you are an avid fan of the film series, you may know how the actor's tragic demise rocked the entire army of fans of the series. Now, in an emotional post, Vin Diesel reflected on true brotherhood and delivered the message to anyone who has suffered a loss in their life and knows what it feels like to lose a loved one. In the caption, Vin explains that the next chapter of the F&F may turn out to be the best, however, it takes a toll on his soul not to have Brain OConner by his side. He dedicated the post to every brave soul who has faced loss but yet finds " a way to smile. Check out Vin Diesels' emotional post below: The next chapter may be the best … but the weight, the reflections of true brotherhood will overwhelm the soul in ways that cannot be explained. Here's to those who know loss … and yet find a smile to meet the blessed day.

All the love, always. In the photo shared by the actor, fans can see Paul Walkers' face merged with Vin Diesels monochrome again. As soon as the post surfaced on Instagram, fans of the actor were moved by Vins' emotional note. While some called his friendship fantastic, others praised their true brotherhood. Take a look at the reaction from fans online: Paul Walker died in November 2013 at the age of 40 as a passenger in a single car crash alongside his friend and driver Roger Rodas. The accident was reportedly caused by driving in a gas line. At the time of his disappearance, Walker had not finished filming Furious 7, and after several rewrites, Walkers' brother Cody and Caleb replaced Walker in the film. Wiz Khalifa's popular song See You Again with Charlie Puth was commissioned for the Walker's Tribute Films track.







