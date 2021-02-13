What did Gina Carano post before shooting “The Mandalorian”?





Carano says her voice is now “ freer ” days after Lucasfilm announced he was no longer working with her and criticized her over social media posts.

Actor Gina Carano said on Friday she had a new film project with the conservative news site The Daily Wire. It comes two days after Lucasfilm announced that Carano was no longer a part of the cast of “The Mandalorian” following calls online for her to be referred to a social media post that compared the experience of Jews during the ‘Holocaust in the American political climate. The Daily Wire is helping me make one of my dreams come true: to develop and produce my own film. I cried out and my prayer was answered, Carano said in a statement released Friday by The Daily Wire. Carano came under heavy criticism after reporting that Jews had been beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children. “ The actor continued to say: Because the story is being edited, most people today don’t realize that in order to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government has to first made their own neighbors hate them just because they were Jews. How is it different from hating someone for their political views? RELATED: Gina Carano Was Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ After Social Media Backlash RELATED: Baby Yoda Continues To Deliver The Memes In The Mandalorian Carano deleted the post, but it was shared widely online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag on trend. A Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday that Carano is not currently employed by the company and does not plan to do so in the future. “ Nevertheless, his social media posts denigrating people on the basis of their cultural and religious identity are odious and unacceptable, ”the statement read. I send a direct message of hope to all who live in fear of being canceled out by the totalitarian mob. I have just started to use my voice, which is now more free than ever, and I hope this inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them, ”Carano said. Her character, Cara Dune, has appeared in several episodes of the second season of The Mandalorian, a series about a bounty hunter and his quest to unite a young and powerful Force user with a Jedi knight. Carano, a former mixed martial artist, had been criticized for her social media posts which mocked wearing a mask during the pandemic and alleged electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election. She also mocked the use of gender pronouns, listing bip / bop / boop “in his biography on social media. Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro accused Disney of firing Carano for “offending Hollywood’s authoritarian left” and said those like her “would help us build the X Wing to bring down their star. of death”.







