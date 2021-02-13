Kareena, Sara, Ananya: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Inspired By Bollywood Divas

Sunday is Valentine’s Day, and people are preparing to celebrate the occasion with loved ones, finding unique ways to make their significant other feel special. While men usually plan romantic candle light dinners, women insist on choosing the perfect outfit for their special date.

While shades of pink and red are generally the best choices on Valentine’s Day outings, winter whites, shimmering ensembles, and radiant shoes also grab people’s attention.

Are you also wondering what to wear this Valentine’s Day? Well your search ends here, ditch the same old ideas or last minute shopping plans with your best friend because we have compiled a list of Bollywood diva inspired fashion ideas that you can rock this Valentine’s Day. :

Malaika Arora– The Chhaiya chhaiya star surely turns heads in this sheer black lace tiered dress. The belt around the waist will help perfectly adjust the size of the outfit and accentuate your curves.

You can also increase the glamor quotient on this special day by pairing your outfit with matching shoes, like Malaika did in this photo, adding some shine with the cuff embellished around the ankle. While Malaika has gone for smoky eyes, slicked back hair and large earrings, one can even go for a sleek ponytail or a wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup and bold lips.

Sara Ali Khan– The Merry Queen of Bollywood is a sight to be seen in this image. Expressing the total boss vibe in this red pantsuit, Sara proves that a well-cut pantsuit is a staple in your wardrobe, especially if you’re planning on going out for a chic dinner this Valentine’s Day. Just like Sara, you can also keep your hair loose with a wavy touch and minimal makeup.

However, if you want to give the outfit a touch of glamor, accessorize your ensemble with a thin pendant or a pair of hoops. Also, don’t forget to tint your lips with red. For shoes, you can opt for a matching pair of high heels.

Ananya Panday- This minimalist and sexy red satin dress from Ananya Panday is the perfect outfit for going from a late lunch to a chic dinner with your partner. While Ananya styled her look with wild beach waves and minimal nude makeup, you can always add a touch of red to your lips and spruce up your look. And while the 2 year old student actor has gone for minimal accessories, if you want to dress up your look, chains stacked around your neck and dusters will surely do the trick.

Janhvi Kapoor– The Dhadak star is without a doubt a stunner in this red ensemble and you can’t go wrong with this outfit if you want to wear red this Valentine’s Day. While wearing a saree might not be the most usual thing for Valentine’s Day, if the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything it’s that life is too short, so wear your clothes first. best outfits.

The saree is deep red is quite amazing as it is, so you can follow Janhvi’s path and skip the props, but unlike the Ghost stories actor, you don’t have to skip the makeup, instead go for a smoky eye and a nude lip to spruce up your look. Tie your hair up in a neat bun or leave it open in cascading waves like Janhvi.

Kareena Kapoor– How to forget the sensual outfit of the Poo of “K3G”? If you are planning to visit a club with your special one, this outfit could be your perfect choice.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in K3G (YouTube)

The coordinated ensemble of an asymmetrical sequined crop top and slit flare pants is a match that can never go out of style. Like Kareena, you can also go for winged eyeliner and nude lips. Pair the outfit with high heels or spiky heels in a matching color.

Tara Sutaria – Tara Sutaria’s minimalist style typically features solid colors, crisp silhouettes, and minimal makeup. And of all colors, the At the bay the actor can surely pull off white like no other. In this photo, Tara can be seen wearing high waisted flared white pants, a white cropped top which can be seen wearing a sheer asymmetric hem cape.

Tara completed the look with big hair, subtle smoky eyes, and minimal makeup. While red is the expected color for Valentine’s Day, this look is sure to turn things around and turn heads.

Sonam kapoor– When it comes to dressing like new, it’s hard not to mention Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista, who always sets major fashion goals for her fans. In this photo, she can be seen sporting a black princess dress with an empire waist. She paired it with black high heels accessorized with a silver choker style necklace. Her retro style curls with smokey makeup are perfect for a romantic night out.

Equally stunning is Sonam Kapoor in a white ensemble. The pearl white color is nothing new in the color scheme for date outfits. The charmer is elegant in this patterned princess dress. If you are planning to wear something simple yet elegant this Valentine’s Day, this type of dress and color is right for you. Like Sonam, you can also go for pink makeup and loose hair with minimal accessories.

Anushka sharma– Beauty in black! For all the ladies who want to wear a maxi dress for their special date, Anushka is a perfect example for all of you in this stunning black one shoulder sheath maxi dress. You can’t help but notice her pointed plum heels and matching accessory. With minimal makeup and a sleek loose hairstyle, this look is a perfect combination of tight and stylish outfit for Valentine’s Day.

Now that we’ve got you all covered, ditch the same old one, run down your wardrobe, or rush to the nearest fashion store and dress like a total diva this Valentine’s Day.

