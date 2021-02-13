Chris Harrison faces more retaliation for appearing to defend “Bachelor” candidate accused of racist acts

Longtime ‘Bachelor’ franchise host Chris Harrison is facing mounting backlash online after appearing to defend a candidate accused of racist acts. Rachel Lindsay, the franchise first black woman and one of the show’s strongest racial justice advocates, said on Friday she would not be renewing her contract with the franchise following Harrison’s comments.

The controversy began after photos of Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant for this season of “The Bachelor,” attending a pre-war themed party in 2018, surfaced.

Harrison’s interview with Rachel Lindsay

Lindsay asked Harrison about Kirkconnell’s photos during an interview on Tuesday. Kirkconnell’s season features Matt James as a bachelor, marking the first time the franchise has picked a black man for the role.

“We all need a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” Harrison told Lindsay. “Because I’ve seen things online – this judge, jury, executioner thing – where people tear up this girl’s life and, like her parents, plunge her parents’ vote. It’s incredibly alarming to watch this. I haven’t heard Rachael talk about this yet. And until I actually hear this woman get a chance to speak, who am I to say anything? “

“Well the photo was from 2018 at a pre-war party in the Old South,” Lindsay replied. “It’s not a good look.”

“Is that a good look in 2018 or isn’t it a good look in 2021?” Harrison asked.

“It’s never a good look,” Lindsay said, adding, “If I was going to this party, what would I represent at this party?”

“You are 100% right in 2021. That was not the case in 2018,” said Harrison, estimating that “50 million people did it in 2018”.

“It was a type of party,” he said, adding that he “does not defend it”.

Harrison and Kirkconnell apologize

After facing backlash over his comments, Harrison posted an apology on social media on Wednesday.

“To my Bachelor Nation family – I’ll always own a mistake when I make one, so I’m here to offer a heartfelt apology,” he said. “I have this incredible platform to talk about love, and yesterday I took a stand on topics on which I should have been better informed.

“While I am not speaking for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for mercy by offering her the opportunity to speak on her own behalf,” he continued. “What I realize now is causing harm by speaking wrongly in a way that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry. I also apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listen to her better on a subject that she has first-hand understanding and humbly thanks the members of Bachelor Nation who contacted me to hold me accountable. I promise to do better. “

Kirkconnell also apologized on Thursday, write on Instagram, “I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist. I feel sorry for communities and individuals that my actions have harmed and offended. I am ashamed of my lack of education, but it is not the responsibility of no one to educate me. “

“I deserve to be held accountable for my actions,” she added. “I will never grow up if I don’t recognize that what I did was wrong. I don’t think a single excuse means that I deserve your forgiveness, but rather I hope that I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions. “

The stars of the franchise speak out

Lindsay, who hosts a Bachelor Nation podcast and has made frequent appearances on the show, has said she will not renew her contract with the franchise when it expires.

“I’m exhausted. I’m really tired of it,” Lindsay said on Friday’s episode of her podcast. “Higher Education.”

“The reason I did ‘The Bachelorette’ – and I was lucky it worked for me in the most beautiful way finding Bryan – is that I wanted to be representative as a black woman at it. public. And I wanted to pave the way for more people to have this opportunity, ”Lindsay said on the podcast.

“But how much do I want to be affiliated with this?” How much can I take of things like this? I said I was going to leave if they didn’t have any colored leads. Okay, they did that, and they made other changes. They hired a diversity consultant – who didn’t attend the course? Didn’t Chris Harrison witness this? I don’t know how you could have entire consultants working for you, but what happened just happened. “

“I can’t take it anymore,” Lindsay said. “I’m contractually bound in some ways. But when it’s over, so am I. I can’t do it anymore.”

James also spoke in favor of Lindsay.

Matt James shared his support for Rachel Lindsay on his Instagram Story. Matt James / Instagram



“I’m more than grateful to have Rachel as a mentor during this season,” James wrote on his Instagram story Friday. “Your advocacy for BIPOC members in the franchise is invaluable, I am with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and accountability.”

Tayshia Adams, The Last Bachelorette, Said About It Instagram story Friday that she is “really hurt and disappointed and confused” by the “ignorance” she has seen around conversations about the breed this week.

Adams, who is Black, added that she was “really hurt” by the response to Kirkconnell’s actions, which she called racist.

A large number of Adams’ season contestants shared a joint post to Instagram on Friday, “denouncing racist behavior and any defense of it.” They added that they “were united” with Lindsay.

The Season 25 contestants also released a joint statement Thursday on Instagram denouncing any “defense of racism”.

“Any defense of racist behavior denies the lived and continuing experiences of BIPOC individuals,” the statement said. “These experiences should not be exploited or symbolized.”

“Rachel Lindsay continues to plead with ‘grace’ for the people who identify as BIPOC within this franchise,” he concludes. “Just because she speaks the loudest doesn’t mean she’s alone. We are with her, we hear her and we advocate for change with her.”