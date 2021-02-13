Entertainment
These vitamins do not decrease symptoms of Covid-19, study finds
Originally Posted: FEB 12, 21 11:02 ET
By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
(CNN) – Can Vitamin C and Zinc Help You Fight COVID-19?
No, not even in high doses, according to the first randomized clinical trial to test the two supplements under medical supervision.
Despite the popular use of vitamin C and zinc to fight or reduce the severity of viral colds and the flu, the new study, published Friday in JAMA Network Open, found that the two supplements were of no use to people isolated at home with Covid-19.
In fact, the results were so unimpressive that the study was stopped prematurely.
“Unfortunately, these 2 supplements did not live up to their hype,” wrote Dr. Erin Michos of John Hopkins and Dr. Miguel Cainzos-Achirica, Methodist from Houston, in an accompanying editorial.
The clinical trial gave high doses of each supplement alone and in combination to one of three groups of 214 adults who were recovering at home. A fourth group received standard care, such as rest, hydration, and fever medication, but no supplements.
“High-dose zinc (zinc) gluconate, ascorbic acid (vitamin C) or both supplements did not reduce symptoms of SARS-CoV-2,” says Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Dr. Milind Desai and a team from the Cleveland Clinic.
The high doses, however, caused unpleasant side effects for the patients taking the supplements.
“More side effects (nausea, diarrhea, and stomach cramps) were reported in the supplementation groups than in the usual care group,” wrote Michos, associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Cainzos-Achirica, assistant professor of preventive cardiology at Houston Methodist.
Popular supplements
Many Americans are turning to vitamin C and zinc supplements to fight viral colds and the flu.
Vitamin C is a recognized antioxidant and plays an essential role in supporting the immune system. Although it has not been shown to prevent illness, other research has shown that vitamin C can reduce colds by 8% in adults and 14% in children.
However, using vitamin C after the onset of cold symptoms does not seem to help, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Zinc can help a cell fight infection, according to the study, “while zinc deficiency has been shown to increase pro-inflammatory cytokines and decrease antibody production.”
But what does this mean in real life? If taken within 24 hours of the very first signs of a cold, zinc can reduce the duration of a cold by just one day, a a review of 13 studies found.
There is also a downside. Taking over 2000 milligrams of vitamin C one day can cause heartburn, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and headache. The recommended average daily amount of vitamin C is 75 milligrams for adult women and 90 milligrams for men.
More than 40 milligrams of zinc per day can cause dry mouth, nausea, loss of appetite and diarrhea, in addition to having an unpleasant metallic taste.
Long-term users may have “low copper levels, weaker immunity, and low levels of HDL cholesterol (the ‘good’ cholesterol),” according to the NIH. In 2009, the The FDA warned the public against the use of zinc nasal sprays as they have been linked to over 100 cases of loss of smell.
Research continues
Scientists continue to explore the use of vitamins and supplements in the treatment of COVID-19.
Randomized trials are currently underway to see if vitamin D supplements can help – in addition to promoting healthy bone growth, vitamin D has anti-inflammatory properties.
Researchers in the United States and China are using intravenous doses of vitamin C to determine if it could help people with respiratory failure severe enough to be put on a ventilator.
And more studies are underway to see if COVID-19 can be prevented with supplements such as vitamins C and D and zinc.
Based on this study, however, the use of vitamin C and zinc to shorten the duration of Covid-19 appears to be unnecessary.
CNN wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]