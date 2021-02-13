Celebrate Indian Kiss Day and Get Bollywood Kissable Lips with t – Muse & Heroine

National Kissing Day is celebrated nationwide in India every February. So, Muses & Heroines, get ready to treat yourself and yourself – and seal your bond with a magical kiss! And now let’s celebrate the day in the best possible way

Dear muses and heroines, today is devoted to the most special feeling of all the engine that turns our world: love.

This weekend, four special events decided to line up, creating a love quartet never seen before: Janines birthday was on the 11th, Chinese New Year on the 12th, Valentine’s Day this Sunday … and today ‘hui we celebrate National Indian Kissing Day. National Kissing Day is celebrated nationwide in India every February. So, Muses & Heroines, get ready to celebrate the day in the best possible way.

Take Yourself To Lip Spa – AKA Try These Tools And Treat Your Pout, Kiss Day Edition

Luminous Youth Diamond Lip Balm is a smooth and silky, ultra-hydrating and plumping formula that gives lips the needed hydration. This luxury diamond powder balm is an all in one treatment product. Luminous Youth Diamond Lip Balm is filled with antioxidant-rich, youth-preserving active ingredients like organic camellia seed oil as well as coconut and orchid extracts that penetrate deeper layers of the skin. skin to improve and seal skin hydration.

Made with an essential amino acid derived from Isoleucine for lifting and plumping effects and with the ability to fill in wrinkles and firm the cheeks and lip contour. The results are more elasticity, promoting cell regeneration and restructuring.

Lip balm made from vegetable oils and fine wax provides long-lasting lip care without the need to constantly reapply, and contains no chemical ingredients like petroleum jelly or paraffin. The balm contains rich substances derived from chamomile and valuable vitamins which quickly make the lips rough and velvety again and provide continuous protection. Intensive care of beeswax. Is an ideal base for lipstick.

A luxuriously rich and revitalizing blend of pure, organic native plant oils, esters and waxes to instantly soothe and smooth lips with intense, long-lasting nutrition.The formulation includes a unique blend of moisturizing and hydrating vegetable oils, including tomato extract with high levels of skin. nourishing vitamins and antioxidant hypocene to protect skin, pomegranate seed oil to heal and regenerate skin, and macadamia oil grown and harvested in Australia to deeply nourish, protect and repair. Lips are comforted, soft and supple, smooth and hydrated.The light fragrance of Rose is soothing and calming for body and soul.

You’ve never had such a great lip balm – trust us! The new KNC BEAUTY lip balms come in two amazing flavors and will leave your lips feeling soft and deeply hydrated all day long.

First thing in the morning, last thing in the evening and every sparkle in between hydrate with your KNC lip balm for a ready-to-kiss glow.

Pucker, because your lips are about to indulge each other. Your KNC Lip Mask will give you those full, hydrated, soft, smooth, hydrated, and kissable lips you’ve always dreamed of. And it will do all of this without the chemicals. Instead of using harsh chemicals, your KNC mask uses natural, moisturizing plant extracts to protect your tender lips from the harsh elements of the world, like Chicago winters or your boyfriend’s 3-day stubble. Oil-free and infused with plumping collagen and hydrating rose flower oil, vitamin E and bitter cherry extract, it’s all natural, all day long! Basically your KNC lip mask is about to be your new best friend.

Triple Action Thistle Serum is formulated for vertical lines in the lip area, to prevent dryness and help plump the appearance of lips Super-antioxidant CoQ10 is known for its ability to invigorate skin for a plumping look and firming.Luxurious vegetable oils help prevent dryness.Vitamins C&E work synergistically to improve and prevent the appearance of wrinkles.Aventurine crystal applicator energizes this gemstone, known to wear luck and prosperity. Fabulous for all skin types. Not intended for people with sensitive skin.

Rub it in and your lips will become soft to the touch. Exfoliate, prime, and prep your pout for morning lipstick or midnight kisses. We got you! Protects precious lips from damage and packed with antioxidants and nutrients. Provides deep hydration and prevents dry lips. Has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and is loaded with essential fatty acids and omega-6s.

And now dress up your lips with these natural kissable formulas

Soak your lips in a creamy, luxurious color with Lip Crme in Desert Rose.

Formulated with a combination of natural and organic jojoba, castor and sunflower oils, this cruelty-free and vegan PETA certified lipstick delivers bold color and nourishing hydration in one swipe. 100% cruelty-free and vegan Sturdy aluminum packaging, with luxury magnetic closure, ensures that your lipstick will not open in your bag or purse.

Formulated with natural olive oil, jojoba oil and shea butter, Lip Glaze is the award-winning lip gloss you must try.Creating and moisturizing without any tack, our Cruelty-Free Lip Glaze and PETA Certified Vegan delivers inspired color and a shimmering, tack-free finish.

The unique rotating brush makes application easy – just twist the bottom to release the product and apply using the built-in brush tip.

One of CLOVE + HALLOW’s best-selling products of all time, this PETA-certified vegan cruelty-free liquid to matte lipstick dries to a comfortable, impact-resistant finish to last through a long workday, a nightly date or a girls’ night. Infused with Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E, Lip Velvet delivers a long-lasting liquid lipstick that hydrates and nourishes too!

And when you’re ready and gorgeous, sit back and fasten your seatbelt: we’re excited to take you on an exclusive journey through India with help from Michelle Ranavat.

DEAR MICHELLE, YOU ARE WORKING WITH TRADITIONAL INDIAN AYURVEDIC INGREDIENTS. WHAT ARE YOUR FAVORITES TO FORMULATE?

We wanted the truest experience of Ayurveda so we source our ingredients India where they are naturally grown by expert farmers. I love formulating with plants that are very specific to India and less known in skin care so that the experience is unique. Some of my favorites are Majistha for circulation and detoxification and Saffron to lighten and control inflammation. There are so many others like Yellow nightshade, cobra saffron and cardamom who I love to work with as well because they work on so many different levels.

WHAT IS YOUR SELF-CARE APPROACH?

Surround myself with beautiful objects that are meaningful to me. RANAVAT started as a way to express my Indian heritage and share the work of artisans who have created these treatments for thousands of years. I love to indulge in personal care that draws from my roots and melts me.

Are there any beauty secrets that your Indian family passed on to you?

My beauty secrets actually come from my grandfather. He was a great collector of soaps and perfumes and he taught me to see skin care as a legacy and a time capsule. In honor of his love for perfumes, the RANAVAT The line is very carefully organized almost like a symphony of perfumes. When you experience it, you also experience part of it.

Discover a selection of Ayurvedic Ranavat treats and infuse an inspiring Indian heritage into your self-esteem routine. Presentation the ultimate Bollywood Ayurvedic facial!



With Manjistha at the heart of our cleansing cream, the Ayurvedic herb is known as the “pinnacle of superfoods” for its ability to cleanse and detoxify. Our botanical formula is a cream-slash-balm hybrid. Thanks to its lush texture, it removes makeup, dirt and oil, while leaving the skin hydrated and balanced.

This creamy milk balm polish is soft yet powerful thanks to finely ground rice powder and nourishing almond oil. Filled with adaptogenic herbs to help fight environmental aggressors, our forgiving facial polish will leave your skin feeling soft and glowing.

Jasmine flower is the ultimate hydrator. It contains antioxidants that defend against environmental stressors and free radicals. Our jasmine comes from a beautiful garden in West India and each spray brings you closer to this magical place.

Known in Ayurveda as the ‘miracle elixir’, our brightening serum is infused with a potent blend of vitamin-rich superfoods, including valuable saffron threads known for their ability to promote a more even, healthy complexion . Use it as an all-in-one AM / PM serum. For best results, apply to damp skin following the Royal Tonic Jasmine Moisturizing Mist.

This very rich cream was created to hydrate, repair and renew. Filled with potent youthful-preserving herbal remedies like bakuchi seed and lotus flower, this luxurious cream has a silky finish that will leave your skin regally rested.

Used for over 5000 years by Ayurvedic practitioners, Kansa Wand not only plumps, deposits, firms and softens fine lines, but when acids are released from the body in conjunction with the facial tool, it produces a graying effect on the skin. . Easily rinsed off with water, the gray effect means your skin is detoxifying. The Kansa wand is made from teak wood and Kansa metala mix of copper and tin. Ancient wisdom claims that this metal is more healing than gold or silver and helps increase your skin’s healing ability.

