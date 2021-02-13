How To Watch Star Trek Movies In Order

Now is a good time to be a Star Trek fan and watch all the Star Trek movies in order. With three active TV series (Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks) and three more in the works (Section 31, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds), there are more Star Trek adventures on the air now than at any time since mid-90s.

While Star Trek TV shows have come and gone since the ’60s, the Star Trek movies have maintained a fairly consistent release schedule between 1979 and 2016. On average, we have a new movie every three years. But with the The fourth movement of the Star Trek reboot franchise reportedly canceled, we may be waiting a long time to see the USS Enterprise on the big screen again.

Still, a piece of the puzzle is missing: where are all the Star Trek movies? Unlike watching the Star Wars movies in sequence, you can’t see all of the Trek movies on the same service.

In the meantime, there are thirteen Star Trek movies to watch (or rewatch), either on DVD or on your favorite streaming services. I personally bought the Blu-ray collections so I wouldn’t be at the mercy of changing the streaming times, but if you prefer a fully digital experience, these movies are almost always available somewhere online.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Watching Star Trek movies in order of release is, for the most part, exactly the same as watching Star Trek movies in chronological order. (There is time travel here and there, but the latest films always follow “after” the previous ones.) There are 13 films. The first came out in 1979; the last one came out in 2016.

The only problem is that they are spread across a number of different subscription services. 10 of the 13 are on Amazon Prime Video, and seven of them are also on Hulu. FX Now and Fubo each have one Star Trek movie per room, with each movie being a streaming exclusive (you’ll need to buy or rent to watch otherwise). And then CBS All Access (soon Paramount Plus) and Pluto also have a movie.

Star Trek: The Movie (1979) : On Hulu and Prime Video

: On Hulu and Prime Video Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) : On Hulu and Prime Video

: On Hulu and Prime Video Star Trek III: Finding Spock (1984) : On Hulu and Prime Video

: On Hulu and Prime Video Star Trek IV: The Journey Home (1986) : On Prime Video

: On Prime Video Star Trek V: The Last Frontier (1989) : On Hulu and Prime Video

: On Hulu and Prime Video Star Trek VI: The Unknown Country (1991) : On Hulu and Prime Video

: On Hulu and Prime Video Star Trek: Generations (1994) : On Prime Video

: On Prime Video Star Trek: First Contact (1996) : On Prime Video

: On Prime Video Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) : On Hulu and Prime Video

: On Hulu and Prime Video Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) : On CBS All Access / Paramount Plus and Pluto

: On CBS All Access / Paramount Plus and Pluto Star Trek (2009): About Fubo

About Fubo Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) : On FX now

: On FX now Star Trek Beyond (2016): On Hulu and Prime Video

Besides not having a home for all the movies, there are a few small wrinkles in this shot, however. First: Star Trek movies are not completely stand-alone. They need some knowledge of what happened in the Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation TV shows to be good grok.

Plus, the 13 films don’t tell a continuing story. Rather, they’re based on three separate iterations of the long-running franchise.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Star Trek movies in series order

Much like the Star Trek TV shows, not all Star Trek movies focus on the same characters and settings. While there is a bit of a crossover (which covers well below), the movies generally fall into three categories.

The first category is based on Star Trek: The Original Series. Here’s Your Daddy’s Star Trek, with Kirk, Spock, McCoy, the original USS Enterprise, and Scotty beaming people up. If you’ve ever heard of “KHAAAAN!” or “the one with the whales”, or “Shakespeare in the original Klingon”, that’s where they come from.

They’re all available on Prime Video, and nearly all of them (The Voyage Home is missing) are also on Hulu.

Star Trek: The Original Series Movies

Then there are the next generation movies. Here is Gen X / Elder Millennial Star Trek, with Picard, Data, Worf and the crew. The films start with the Enterprise-D, but move on to the sleek Enterprise-E in First Contact. Generations features a crossover with crew members from the original series, but the rest puts the TNG cast front and center, sometimes featuring Deep Space Nine and Voyager cameos.

You will need at least two streaming services to see them all.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Movies

Finally, there are the Star Trek “reboot” movies, also known as the “Kelvin timeline” movies. Kirk, Spock and McCoy take center stage again, but this time in an alternate reality, where events unfold differently. Here is Star Trek for the cool kids, with fast ships, thrilling action and soundtracks populated by the Beastie Boys. (This isn’t as crazy as it sounds – except maybe Into Darkness.) For the most part, these movies don’t require any prior knowledge of Star Trek. But they pick up where Nemesis left off, more or less, before winding the clock.

This set is divided among the services more than all the others.

Star Trek Reboot Movies

(Image credit: Paramount)

Star Trek Episodes To Watch First

Star Trek series acronyms TOS: the original series

TNG: the new generation

ENT: Company

Watching the Star Trek movies is an extremely straightforward process, but they can be a bit confusing unless you’ve seen at least part of the TV series. (I watched the whole franchise, but that may not be practical for you.) The movie resumes after the original series ends; the same with Generations and The Next Generation.

As such, here are a few episodes you should watch if you’re going to dive into the movies. In general, the movies are standalone, but it can be helpful to know some of the supporting characters and subplots:

Star Trek: The Original Series episodes

Star Trek Episodes: The Next Generation Movies

Star Trek Reboot Movie Episodes

(Image credit: Paramount)

Which Star Trek Movies Are Good?

If you watch all 13 Star Trek movies, you sign up for around 26 hours of screen time. That’s more than a casual fan may want to invest. Fortunately (or unfortunately?), No Star Trek movie is created equal. For a long time, fans argued that even movies were good, while odd movies were bad. That trend seems to have reversed with recent reboot movies, however: odds are good, while peers are not.

Either way, if you want to start with the movies that are really worth your time, here they are:

Personally, I really like some of the others (Nemesis is better than you remember, and Generations has quite a few touching moments), but these should at least be a good place to start.

And once you’re done with that, you can move on to Galaxy Quest: The Best Star Trek Movie That Isn’t Actually A Star Trek Movie.