Today’s show pays tribute to deceased former Syracuse journalist: Heartbroken





NBC’s flagship morning show paid tribute to a former Syracuse TV reporter who died suddenly this week. NBC 4 New York (WNBC) morning reporter Katherine Creag died suddenly on Wednesday night. A cause of death has not been revealed; WNBC said she had not been sick and was working as recently as Wednesday morning. She was 47 and fondly remembered everyone who knew her, including colleagues on the Today show. We are all heartbroken here, host Savannah Guthrie said on Friday. Kat was part of our extended family here at NBC and a beloved fixture on our local station, WNBC. She was also a mother of three and known for her deep kindness and abundant energy. Creag was a great mom, a great friend and she was a good reporter, added Craig Melvin. Kat was a light. She had this very special spirit and energy in her. She came to your space, you were immediately brought up because no matter what, she was always in a good mood, said WNBC presenter Darlene Rodriguez as she showed off some of Creags’ career highlights. Creag was originally from Manila, Philippines, who worked for CBS 5 (WTVH) in Syracuse over 20 years ago, before merging with NBC 3 (WSTM) to become CNY Central. She was there from around 1998 to 2000, along with David Muir, Maureen Green, and longtime CNY Central presenter Matt Mulcachy. What a loss! Katherine Creag radiated light every day. I can imagine his greeting to my wife and I hello Mulcahys !! So sweet. Rewarded in every way. #RipKatherine, Mulcahy wrote onTwitter. Mulcahy said syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that he has remained friends with Creag over the years, seeing her at Christmas mass in Rome, New York, and in New York during the New York Emmy Awards. The first thing that stands out is that she was a ray of light every day, Mulcahy said. She was still smiling and taking everything in stride. She was very easy going and very professional. She was also good at being a communicator. Former Syracuse TV reporter Katherine Creag is pictured second from left in this photo shared by CNY central presenter Matt Mulcahy, far right.Courtesy of Matt Mulcahy There are some people who connect friends with other people, he added. She was friends with a lot of people who connected Person A to C and she was Person B in the middle. It is a testament to his personality and his energy. Shell will definitely be missed. This one hurts, added former WTVH news producer Ryan Fisher, who worked with Creag at Fox 5 in New York City. Katherine Creag was just the best. Like just the best. Creag graduated from New York University in 1996 and began her career at NY1 in New York. She also worked for WNYW / Fox 5 in New York; KDFW Fox 4 in Dallas, Texas; and WSOC in Charlotte, North Carolina, before joining NBC New York in 2011. Creag has won or shared several Emmys, AP and Edward R. Murrow awards in his career. She survived her 14-year-old husband Bill Gafner from central New York City and three young children: Jack, Gemma and Josie.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos