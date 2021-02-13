Distribution guide: films by Parineeti Chopra

In our Streaming Guide series, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor that are available on streaming platforms such as ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra who has films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Jabariya Jodi among others to his credit. The actor will soon be seen in The Girl on the Train, which is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

These are the Three Pretty Ladies, played by Parineeti Chopra, Dippanita Sharma and Aditi Sharma, as well as street savvy Ishika Desai (Anushka Sharma) against con-man Ricky Bahl (Ranveer Singh) in Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl . Although the film received a mixed response from critics, watch it for a charming Ranveer who cheats on women until he’s done with his heart.

Ishaqzaade

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade.

Habib Faisal’s romantic drama Ishaqzaade looks a lot like Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Chauhans and Qureshis are rivals. Parma (Arjun Kapoor) is the son of the Chauhan and Zoya (Parineeti Chopra) is the fiery daughter of the Qureshis. They fall in love and add spark to their family animosity. Watch the film for Parineeti’s impressive performance.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput in an image from Shuddh Desi Romance.

The romantic comedy, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is a decent watch for lovers of the genre. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote: “The best part about this romantic comedy, which triangulates girl-boy-girl in a way that Bollywood wakes up, is that it leaves its characters behind. speak. Like, you know, real conversations, where faces are turned towards each other, where the baat-cheet between a girl and a guy goes from checking the other’s size to the will-our- nose-fit-if- we kiss so as not to stand aside. Yes, that kind of quick, closed-eyed breaths, leaping chatter. Writer Jaideep Sahni, the man behind a bunch of great movies, one of my all-time favorites, Rocket Singh, is riding Shuddh Desi Romance: his characters speak, and they make us listen.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Streaming on: Netflix

A poster of Parineeti Chopra and Hasee Toh Phasee from Sidharth Malhotra.

Nikhil (Sidharth Malhotra) is given the task of keeping an eye on his fiancee Meeta’s troublemaker sister Meeta (Parineeti Chopra) during her wedding. In doing so, he falls in love with her but does not profess his love because of his guilt. Vinil Mathew director is in great pain because of a wobbly plot. It is only worth a visit if you are really bored.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Abhi (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Bindu (Parineeti Chopra) are childhood friends. As they get older, they fall in love, but Bindu is a bit selfish and whimsical. She falls in love as soon as she falls there. Abhi is a simple boy and believes in old school romance. Watch the film for its nostalgic vibe, Khurrana’s performance, and soothing music.

Golmaal again

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Golmaal Again is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise.

Are you looking for a fun watch? Golmaal Again is a good choice. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Raj, Kunal Kemmu and Arshad Warsi among others. This is the fourth film in Shetty’s Golmaal franchise.

Kesari

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in a Kesari still.

The official star description of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra Kesari reads, Kesari is an incredible true story based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1891. Featured as one of the bravest fights ever fought, 21 brave Sikhs countered 10,000 invaders. These saffron-clad warriors fought valiantly against all odds and changed the meaning of bravery.

Broadcast guide| Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan|Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj|Sanjay Leela Bhansali|Ayushmann Khurrana|Hrishikesh Mukherjee|Anees Bazmee|Rajkumar hirani|Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood Movies of 2019|Salman Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan|Facebook Facebook logo Register on Facebook to connect with Disif Patani|Kartik Aaryan | Vicky Kaushal | Taapsee Pannu | Tiger Shroff | Kundan Shah|Ranveer Singh | Rohit Shetty|Hansal mehta|Ranbir Kapoor|Varun Dhawan|Karan Johar | Anushka Sharma | Alia bhatt|Shoojit Sircar|Abhay Deol|Deepika padukone|Vinay Pathak|Zoya Akhtar|Sushmita Sen|Abhishek Bachchan|Aditi Rao Hydari|Amit Sadh|Neeraj Pandey|Vidya Balan|Prakash Jha|Janhvi Kapoor|Bhasker’s voice|Aditya Roy Kapur | Pankaj Tripathi | Sumeet Vyas| Ali Abbas Zafar | Sudhir Mishra | Vikrant Massey | Shweta Basu Prasad | Pratik Gandhi | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Shah Rukh Khan| Hrithik Roshan|Akshay Kumar | Anurag Basu | Bobby deol|Rajeev khandelwal|Rasika Dugal|Sanjay Dutt|Bollywood Movies of 2020|Satish kaushik|Kajol|Dimple Kapadia|Richa chadha| Manoj bajpayee

Jabariya jodi

Broadcast on: ZEE5

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in an image by Jabariya Jodi.

The film Prashant Singh revolves around the concept of “Pakadwah Shaadi” in which the groom is kidnapped in order to avoid giving a dowry. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra plays a thug, who helps kidnap the bride and groom, and Parineeti is seen as his sweetheart. Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta called Jabariya Jodi a “confusing and time-consuming mess.” In her one-star review, she wrote: “From start to finish, there is not a single ounce of conviction on display. The result is a confusing, unpleasant, and lengthy mess that viewers will have to “jabariya” go through. “