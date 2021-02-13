Do you know the actor well? Discover





English actor Freddie Highmore enjoys a large number of fans, some of which can also be credited for his acting skills and personality. The actor turned one today on February 14, 2021. The actor does not have a social media nickname, however, fans continued to create multiple fan pages and share photos, videos, reels and much more on their social networks. support handle. Here is a quiz dedicated specifically to the actor and his life. Take this quiz if you think you enjoy knowing celebrities and also a big fan of Freddie Highmore. Here is a quiz based on the films, career and personal life of Freddie Highmore. Freddie Highmore Quiz Who of these actors is NOT her co-star in the movie August Rush? Johnny depp

Robin williams

Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Keri Russell What is one of Freddie’s favorite sports? Table tennis

hockey

basketball

football What school did Freddie Highmore attend? Blenheim High School

Highgate School

Carshalton School

Greensharw High School What is Freddie’s favorite book? catcher in rye

black beauty

Sobeck’s spies

Pokemon What university does Freddie attend and which faculty does he take? The Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute, Acting and Theater

Cambridge, Arabic and Spanish studies

Oxford, French literature

Highgate, economic studies What is Freddie Highmore’s real name? Frederick Highmore

Frederick Thomas Highmore

Alfred thomas highmore

Freddie Alfred Highmore What vacation was Freddie born? New Years

Thanksgiving

Christmas

Valentine’s day Which of the following movies is NOT one of the movies Freddie Highmore was in? Find Neverland

Charlie and the chocolate factory

August Rush

dusk Who played Freddie in Finding Neverland? George davies

Jack Davies

Michael davies

Peter Davies What movie was Freddie Brother in with him? Two brothers

Walk on two moons

Find Neverland

Charlie and the chocolate factory What movie does Freddie play twins in? August Rush

The good doctor

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Answers

Answers:

Johnny depp

Football

Highgate School

catcher in rye

Cambridge, Arabic and Spanish studies

Alfred thomas highmore

Valentine's day

dusk

Peter Davies

Two brothers

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Bertie







