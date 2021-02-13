Dear Abby: Daily chats end when a friend is blocked without warning

DEAR ABBY: I had a friend that I talked to every day while I made my deliveries for work. We had between six and 25 conversations per day. For months that was never a problem. All of a sudden, I got stuck on her social media, and her boyfriend (my husband’s good friend) texted me telling me to leave her alone! I felt blind as it was out of the blue with no warning or any discussion between her and me about the time we chatted.
Well they use my Disney + streaming service and I feel like they’re taking advantage of me. I’m not allowed to go home or talk to them anymore, but my husband is welcome anytime. I pay for the Disney + with my personal money. Would it be so bad for me to delete it from my account and change my password? – SPOKEN IN OHIO
DEAR TALKED OUT: Talking to someone 25 times a day was excessive. Your friend had things to do besides keeping you company on the road. It’s possible that instead of telling you that it had become too much for her, she complained to her boyfriend about it, and he decided to act on her behalf.
The way this has been handled is unfortunate. It is also unfortunate that your husband continues to socialize with them while you are ostracized. Because the friendship is now over, and the streaming account is paid for with your personal money, I see no reason why you shouldn’t take away access to it.
DEAR ABBY: My brother says whatever he thinks about regardless of the feelings of others. He brags about not having health insurance and says his doctors will see him for $ 10, which they do, believe it or not. He brags about not having life insurance and says his children will face his funeral costs when he dies. He spent thousands on the house he recently bought, so money is not the issue.
He doesn’t believe in freebies, or even in sending a card. He is my only brother and over the years I have given him more than you can imagine. On a recent visit to pick up something he had asked my husband for, he began to call me unprovoked names. It escalated until he called me several vulgar names. To avoid a confrontation, I entered the house. What should I do to put my brother back in his place so that he stops? – SISTER OF A JERK
DEAR SISTER: Stop tolerating it! Stop giving things to your brother and doing him a favor. Make a conscious effort to spend less time (or at all times) in his presence. It should be clear that your efforts weren’t appreciated, so do yourself a favor: spend time with people who treat you well, appreciate what you do for them, and return the favor.
DEAR READERS: On this day of love, I want you to know how much I appreciate the relationship I have with you. I wish you all a happy Valentine’s Day. With love, Abby
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
To order “How to Write Letters for Any Occasion”, send your name and mailing address, along with a check or money order for $ 8 (US dollars) to: Dear Abby – Letter Booklet, PO Box 447, Mount Morris , IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos