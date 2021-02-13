Dear Abby: Daily chats end when a friend is blocked without warning

DEAR ABBY: I had a friend that I talked to every day while I made my deliveries for work. We had between six and 25 conversations per day. For months that was never a problem. All of a sudden, I got stuck on her social media, and her boyfriend (my husband’s good friend) texted me telling me to leave her alone! I felt blind as it was out of the blue with no warning or any discussion between her and me about the time we chatted.

Well they use my Disney + streaming service and I feel like they’re taking advantage of me. I’m not allowed to go home or talk to them anymore, but my husband is welcome anytime. I pay for the Disney + with my personal money. Would it be so bad for me to delete it from my account and change my password? – SPOKEN IN OHIO

DEAR TALKED OUT: Talking to someone 25 times a day was excessive. Your friend had things to do besides keeping you company on the road. It’s possible that instead of telling you that it had become too much for her, she complained to her boyfriend about it, and he decided to act on her behalf.

The way this has been handled is unfortunate. It is also unfortunate that your husband continues to socialize with them while you are ostracized. Because the friendship is now over, and the streaming account is paid for with your personal money, I see no reason why you shouldn’t take away access to it.

DEAR ABBY: My brother says whatever he thinks about regardless of the feelings of others. He brags about not having health insurance and says his doctors will see him for $ 10, which they do, believe it or not. He brags about not having life insurance and says his children will face his funeral costs when he dies. He spent thousands on the house he recently bought, so money is not the issue.

He doesn’t believe in freebies, or even in sending a card. He is my only brother and over the years I have given him more than you can imagine. On a recent visit to pick up something he had asked my husband for, he began to call me unprovoked names. It escalated until he called me several vulgar names. To avoid a confrontation, I entered the house. What should I do to put my brother back in his place so that he stops? – SISTER OF A JERK

DEAR SISTER: Stop tolerating it! Stop giving things to your brother and doing him a favor. Make a conscious effort to spend less time (or at all times) in his presence. It should be clear that your efforts weren’t appreciated, so do yourself a favor: spend time with people who treat you well, appreciate what you do for them, and return the favor.

DEAR READERS: On this day of love, I want you to know how much I appreciate the relationship I have with you. I wish you all a happy Valentine’s Day. With love, Abby

