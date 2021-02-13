Entertainment
The Bollywood Sisters Who Give Us Major Goals For Our Siblings
Bollywood Sisters: The Hindi film industry is notable for its family lines and closely related fraternity members. Here, fraternal bonds have always stood out as fans of dynamics are forever intrigued and interested. Are they fighting? Do they share clothes like us? What are their inner jokes like?
With Galentine’s Day marking our calendars today, has there been a better time to devote attention to Bollywood sisters celebrating the joy of brotherhood? These women set major goals for themselves by raising their sisters and encouraging them as they move from border to border.
Here are some Bollywood sisters who have pulled off the fraternity love game:
1. Disha and Khusbhoo Patani
Khushboo and Disha Patani are poles apart professionally, but seem closer than ever in their hearts. While the latter is a well-known Bollywood actor, Khushboo, his older sister, is a graduate in electrical and electronic engineering currently enlisted in the Indian Army as a lieutenant officer. The father of the girls also serves the nation as the deputy superintendent of police.
The sisters have a common passion for fitness and training, evident in their social media profiles. Patani, meanwhile, was last seen in the 2020 film.Poorand get ready for her next time alongside Salman Khan.
2. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
The Kapoor sisters have long retained the throne of being the IT sisters of Tinsel Town. Belonging to the first family of Bollywood films, the two share a legacy as an important actor in the Hindi film industry and have played a key role in keeping the Kapoor family relevant into the new millennium.
“Bebo” and “Lolo,” as Kareena and Karisma are respectively known, share a great camaraderie that comes through in the social media snaps of the outings and trips they often take together. Along with the other duo of Bollywood sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora, this girl gang gives off strong vibes of brotherhood.
3. Deepika and Anisha Padukone
These two sisters share a warm and quirky relationship! While her sister Deepika has made it big in the theater world, Anisha Padukone has taken the sports track in their father’s badminton footsteps and is doing it on the golf course. She represents India internationally, but always finds time to bring a sister love to Instagram with returning photos and keepsakes.
Deepika Padukone also reciprocates in equal measure. Once when asked About the people she was closest to, Padukone placed her sister Anisha right up there on the pedestal with her husband Ranveer Singh.
Bollywood sisters who let fans gush with love
4. Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra
Although first cousins, Bollywood sisters Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra professed bonds as strong as siblings. Aside from the occasional cries of pride at his beloved “ Mimi didi ”, Parineeti Chopra once proclaimed that they sharing “A unique and strong bond” which is no different from that of Anna and Elsa, sisters of the animated filmFrozen,for which the two Bollywood sisters did voiceovers in Hindi.
True to her role as a younger sister, she was also a prominent presence in Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in 2019 and doesn’t hesitate to harmlessly pull her Nick’s legs. jijuon social networks.
5. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor
Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are two members of a young legion of rising stars, but still as close to their fraternity as ever. They, along with their director father Boney Kapoor, united with impressive strength after the passing of their mother Sridevi. Their light exchanges on Instagram are to be watched. The two Bollywood sisters are also often seen trying out fun online challenges together.
While Janhvi Kapoor has established his place as an actor of merit with projects like Dhadak and Gunjan saxena, Khushi, it was recently announced, will also make its big screen debut soon.
The opinions expressed are those of the author.
