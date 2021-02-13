Every actor who almost played Mad Max on Fury Road

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Tom Hardy playing Fury Road’sMad Max, the near-silent antihero, but director George Miller’s franchise considered a lot of high profile stars before settling on him. Released in 1979, the original Mad Max catapulted star Mel Gibson to worldwide fame and led to the illustrious on-screen acting career, which Gibson then traded for a stint behind the camera after a few decades in the limelight. That said, recent tastes of Dragged through concreteorFat man suggesting an acting return can be in the works of the aging actor.

However, although theIn progress Mad Max series gave Gibson such an iconic role as hisDeadly weapon character Martin Riggs, after the third film in the series, the actor had to admit that he was (again, like his Deadly weapon character) becoming too old to continue in the title role of the thrusting action series Millers. Although the Mad Max the films started life as a sparse, realistic revenge thriller – which, ironically, was meant to highlight the very human cost of dangerous driving – with the first sequel The road warriorthe series was set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and had become a more action-packed, faster genre fare.

When production was getting ready Mad Max 4in the 2000s, Miller realized he needed to replace the old (and increasingly controversial) Gibson with a star better suited to the physical demands of playing Max. However, throughout the long and tortured production process of Road of fury, it was never clear who would take on the eponymous role for Mad Maxfourth exit. Gibson brought some harshness and understated charm that few action stars could boast, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jean Claude Van Damme being too beefy or the more relatable likes of Bruce Willis or Matt Damon being too focused on the roles. of all -fi series with a hero so crazy that his name alludes to his instability. Eventually, the creators found the perfect replacement in Tom Hardy, whose on-screen story combined blockbusters with more intimate independent endeavors. But before settling on theThe dark knight risesactor, the producers chose a series of notable names, some of which almost grabbed the role under Hardy’s nose.

Jeremy renner

Replacing Jason bourne/ probably the most consumable Avenger Jeremy Renner came very close to getting the role of Mad Max before the creators opt for Hardy. Renner actively pushed for the title role in Road of fury and was even being considered for screen testing before Miller used the more idiosyncratic Hardy. Renner has had an impressive history playing tough action hero types, but his commitment to the Avengers The franchise – along with the ever-expanding MCU – most likely played into the producers’ final decision to go in another direction. However, even if the rennets occupy Mad Max was not meant to be, the actor got so close that Zoe Kravitz later admitted she took a chemistry test with him before Hardy was cast. It’s weird trying to imagine the toughest, least eccentric actor playing Max, but Renner undeniably has the quivering intensity Gibson brought to his stoic debut in the role in front of the larger, camper elements of the Mad Max the franchise began to appear in later entries.

Channing tatum

Around the time the comedic actor and action movie mainstay was winning kudos for his tricks in the likes of Foxcatcher and Magic mike, Channing Tatum was also in the running to play Max. The easy charm he brought to the action-comedy releases of the 21 Jump Street series may have made Tatum an obvious choice for Fury Road’sMad Max. However, while the physicality of the actors is perfect for the role, its pivotal role in the 2015s sci-fi action flop Jupiter’s ancestry probably left the Mad Max creators with a sigh of relief, they opted for Tom Hardy.Jupiter’s ancestry proved that Tatum would have a hard time selling the central role in a potentially ridiculous sci-fi movie – even though said movie boasted of creators like Wachowski’s iconic sisters from The matrix fame of the franchise. Even before that flop, however, the critical failure of The Eagle had already proved that Tatum’s forces did not lie in the action in the desert when it came to criticism, making the decision easier for Mad Maxcreators of s.

Ledger Heath

Before his untimely death, Heath Ledger was considered for the role of Mad Max, which gives an idea of ​​the duration Road of fury spent in development hell. It is impossible to know to what extent the movie viewers ended up seeing in 2015 was finalized when Ledger was considered for the pre-2008 part, so his Mad Max may have ended up very different if the actor had played the part. What is clear is that, between successful roles like A tale of knightsorThe black Knight and the more subtle character work seen inbrokeback mountain, Ledger would have been a perfect fit for the character. Tragically, he was unable to take on the role, although it is notable that after passing a Nolan later Batmanvillaingot the opportunity to appropriate Max.

Michael biehn

As reported by Aint It Cool News in 1997 (when it was one of the only gossip sites on the internet), Extraterrestrials Star Biehn was apparently considered for the role of Mad Maxalmost two decades before Road of furycame together. Biehn cut his teethThe Terminator, an equally rare, low-budget sci-fi thriller that spawned a bigger franchise, and the actor was something of a muse for sci-fi maestro James Cameron. A staple of sci-fi cinema that has appeared in everything from Cameron’s release to 2007Grindhouse, Biehn would have been a perfect fit for Max, even though at 64 he’s barely younger than the original Gibson star. As such, there was a very short window in which Biehn’s theoretical role as a “younger” replacement would have made sense, so director George Miller opted for a much younger actor (Hardy being over two decades junior at Gibsons), allowing more Mad Max installments to keep the same distribution without encountering the aging problem again.

