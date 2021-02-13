Why Lara Jean made the right decision

Lara Jean’s decision to go to NYU and have a long-distance relationship with Peter in To All The Boys: Always & Forever is the right choice for her.

Lara Jean’s final decision in To all the boys: always and forever will be risky when it comes to her relationship with Peter, but it’s ultimately the right decision for her. Netflix’s hit romantic comedy franchise ends with Lara Jean and Peter heading to college. Originally, the couple wanted to go to Stanford together, but after a series of unforeseen circumstances, Lara Jean chose to go to NYU instead.

The third film of the YA books written by Jenny Han with the same title, To all the boys: always and forever, saw Peter and Lara Jean in their last year of high school. Coming out of their predicamentTo all the boys: PS I still love youwhere another recipient of these secret letters, John Ambrose McClaren, threatened to break up the couple, they appeared to be stronger than ever in the third. Unfortunately for them, as they were learning to relate to each other, another major change was looming as they left for college.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: To All the Boys: Always and Forever Review: A Sweet, Melting Send

After realizing that she had not been accepted to Stanford, Lara Jean decided to go to UC Berkeley; Okay it’s a different school, but an hour’s drive between the two campuses wouldn’t be too brutal. Peter even suggested that after a year she could reapply at Stanford so they could be together. However, things changed on the school trip to New York when Lara Jean fell in love with the city. It didn’t help that she entered NYU, giving her the opportunity to spend the next four years of her life in the city on the East Coast. The only problem was that she and Peter knew that maintaining a long distance relationship would be difficult; they broke up prematurely to save themselves from grief later. Luckily things worked and they patched things up. To all the boys: always and forever did not give Lara Jean and Peter’s story a definitive end despite the film ending the franchise. But no matter what happens to them in the future, Lara Jean has made the right choice to stay true to herself and what she really wants.

Before learning that she had not entered Stanford, Lara Jean had her life and Peter’s in front of her. They would both graduate from high school, go to Stanford, get married, buy a house, and then have happy family lives. But it’s a daydream. In reality, no one can really predict what the future holds for them. So instead of embracing this fantasy of a perfect trip with Peter, she’s better off prioritizing her own desires and dreams. That way if the relationship doesn’t work out for them in the long run, she still has plans for herself. From the start, it was Peter who insisted that she go to Stanford, and To all the boys: always and forever never explained why she wanted to study there, other than being with her boyfriend. But the film, through Margot, hinted that Lara Jean was in the process of enrolling at Stanford. Not that Peter was really forcing her to do it; in fact, he mainly understood Lara Jean’s final decision.

Looking back, the only reason Lara Jean had a hard time coming to terms with wanting to go to NYU was because she was afraid the distance would break her with Peter. She got a brief glimpse of what it was like to have a long-distance relationship (LDR) at the start of To all the boys: always and forever when she and the Coveys went to South Korea, but it should be noted that this is also the first time that she and Peter have been apart for a long time. Apart from that, the jet lag made their situation much worse. But, if Lara Jean and Peter were able to survive that, it’s an indication that they could also survive by nurturing their relationship as they move forward with an LDR for the next four years.

More: Will All 4 Boys Ever Happen?

Tenet is Doctor Nolans weird in time-bending fan art





About the Author