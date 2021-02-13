Opinion | Over-saturation of streaming services confuses entertainment consumption









It’s often said that there can never be too many good things, but moderation is key, and too much of anything usually leads to bad things in the long run. In the entertainment landscape of streaming platforms and internet media, the wide variety of services offers a diverse selection of interests, but ultimately creates more confusion and disruption in the curation of its television content. Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, the big three streaming giants are still the most popular among consumers, the former deserving credit for transforming the future of television. Since the inception and growth of streaming as a viable entertainment option, an influx of other subscription services has entered the fold. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it does give an indication of the many platforms offered: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV +, CBS All Access, Disney +, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Quibi. Not to mention that this range of services does not fully take into account the myriad store options available, such as Showtime and Starz channel extensions or live sports add-ons. With the myriad of new streamers hitting the market, this raises serious concern as to whether the glut of content exceeds consumer demand and complicates the simplicity that viewers crave when watching TV. While content was once easily accessible in one place, today the content is spread across different platforms, and depending on their personal preferences, many viewers find themselves subscribed to more than one service. In a study by TV Time and United Talent Agency Analyzing From a consumer perspective on the streaming media landscape, 70% of respondents believe there are too many streaming choices, with cost being the most common complaint. Media companies are clearly aware of the cost-effective power of delivering their original content direct to consumers through their own distribution service, but too many options can lead to consumer confusion and fatigue when it comes to entertainment. home. The constant disruption of platform exclusivity and creative licensing only increases public pressure for consumers to subscribe to multiple platforms in order to access the content of their choice. HBO Max experimented an increase in subscriptions late last year after the Wonder Woman 1984 premiere was announced and a deal was struck with Roku TV. With several more WarnerMedia movies slated for an exclusive release on HBO Max in 2021, it’s likely that subscriptions will continue to grow. There’s no denying the golden age of television that the world is currently experiencing, and it may seem like a champagne problem to debate the complexity behind the world of streaming and all of its nuances. While having an abundance of options seems like a lucky problem to have, too many good things end up having unintended consequences down the line. Over-saturation in the entertainment services arena can backfire on new streamers who are unlikely to experience the same level of success or popularity as previously established platforms. Likewise, consumers are unwilling to add more subscriptions to their long list of television services in perpetuity. In the age of post-cable television and wireless streaming, viewers are inundated with services offering varied content and program selections. Ultimately, the average person prefers simplicity and convenience too many options would only serve as a deterrent and complication that most people don’t look for. Alice is a junior at LAS. [email protected]

