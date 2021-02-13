Previous Bollywood Celebrity Jobs | Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan: celebrities who worked in other professions before entering Bollywood





Celebrities who worked in other professions before entering B-town | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Before becoming actors, many Bollywood celebrities worked in different professions. Some of them even worked as waiters and chefs In this article we talk about the jobs Bollywood celebrities did before joining the industry. Many celebrities, now popular in the Hindi film industry, have not always planned to enter Bollywood. While some of them dreamed of becoming an actor / actress, the others never thought of becoming one. However, as fate had done, they ended up being in the city of tinsel and today are Bollywood’s biggest stars. Before entering the world of glitz and glamor, many popular B-Town celebrities worked in different professions. Did you know that Kiara Advani worked in a preschool before entering Bollywood? Well, we are going to discuss in detail the popular celebrities of B-Town and the jobs they held before joining the Hindi film industry. Looked: Ranveer Singh Before Bollywood came to him, Ranveer Singh was in the advertising industry. The actor has worked as a copywriter for famous advertising agencies like O & M (Ogilvy & Mather) and JWT Mumbai (Wunderman Thompson). The actor had opened up about his past experience as a writer with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri during an Instagram LIVE session. Parineeti chopra Parineeti Chopra made her big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. The actress signed a three-film deal with YRF and made a foray into the industry. However, long before that, the actress worked in the marketing department of the same company. This revelation was made by her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas during the promotional event of 7 Khoon Maaf. “Parineeti is my sister. Today she only signed one movie with YRF. I’m very happy that YRF signed her, She works with the marketing department of YRF. Actually, she worked as PR for my movie with YRF, ”the actress said. Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar is now a Bollywood superstar. But before realizing this feat, the actor worked as a waiter and chef in a Bangkok-based hotel. The actor would also buy jewelry in Bangkok and sell it in India to earn money. Recently in an interview with PTI“, Akshay said,” Many years ago I was riding my bike in Bangkok delivering food. Now I am starting to do the same again, to earn my food. Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan, the man who needs no introduction, once worked as an executive for a shipping company, Shaw Wallace. It was his very first job before becoming a legendary Bollywood actor. The megastar also worked as a freight broker for a shipping company named Bird and Co. Kiara Advani You would be surprised to know that Kabir Singh | Actress Kiara Advani worked in kindergarten and it was her job to take care of the children there. Kiara had revealed this in an interview with ETimes saying, “Before I became an actor, my first job was in my mother’s kindergarten. I was there at 7 a.m. and looking after the children. I did everything to take care of the children. I sang nursery rhymes, taught them the alphabet and numbers and even changed their diapers. “







