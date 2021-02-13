ED asks actor Sachin Joshi about Omkar Developer PMLA case

The Law Enforcement Department (DE) on Saturday questioned Bollywood businessman and actor Sachin Joshi in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the city’s prominent developer, Omkar Developers. The interrogation continued late into the night.

Sources said ED agents questioned the actor about suspicious money transactions. However, the anti-money laundering agency did not share details of Joshis’ interrogation or his role, if any, in the case.

Recently, income tax officers raided Joshis’ house in Mumbai, but the agency did not disclose details of its ongoing investigation.

Joshi, son of Baron Gutkha JM Joshi, was also in the news for buying fugitive delinquent Vijaya Mallyas Kingfisher Villa for 73.01 crore.

Previously, group promoters Omkar Babulal Varma, 50, and Kamal Kishore Gupta, 62, were arrested on January 27 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA). The spokesperson for the Omkar group had claimed that the Omkar group did not violate any standards for lending and approving slums.

The ED investigation has so far revealed that the Omkar group had taken out huge loans on a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project and then misappropriated the loans to the tune of 410 crores and was not used for its intended purpose.

No work on the SRA building has been undertaken by the promoter. The rules and procedures required under the SRA were ignored by the defendants and documents relating to the names of the slum dwellers were forged to demand more ISPs to mortgage the same ones from the banks to take out the loans, ED had said.