Disney’s Gina Carano firing denounced as ‘Hollywood blacklist’ against conservatives





Conservative actress Gina Carano has found rare support among liberals in mainstream media after her dismissal from “The Mandalorian” for social media posts and her dropout by her agency UTA. In an essay titled “ Firing Actors for Being Conservative Is Another Hollywood Blacklist, ” New York magazine columnist Jonathan Chait began by recalling the period of polarization in the entertainment industry when suspected Communists were banned from working in the midst of the 1940s and 1950s Red Scare. Chait dismissed the “anti-Semitic” accusations Carano faced over an Instagram post that compared the political divide in America to the events that led to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany. GINA CARANO IS THE SUBJECT OF A REFERENCE FOR PUBLICATIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA, “ NOT CURRENTLY EMPLOYED ” BY “ STAR WARS ” “I don’t find this post particularly insightful. But overheated comparisons to Nazi Germany are quite common, and, more specifically, not anti-Semitic. There is nowhere in this post any indication of sympathy for the Nazis or of blame for their victims, “Chait wrote. “There is no clue anywhere in [Carano’s] post of sympathy for the Nazis or blame for their victims. “ Jonathan Chait, Written for New York Magazine’s ‘Intelligencer’ The “Intelligencer” writer then called the “most striking” thing how the media coverage of Carano’s dismissal, which was like “the complete absence of any scrutiny from his employer or his (now old) agency.” “The tone of the report simply translates its messages as if it were a series of petty crimes, the punishment of which is inevitable and obviously justified. The principle that an actor should be fired for expressing unhealthy political views s ‘The background is just gone,’ Chait explained. JAMES GUNN LOVES TWEET BASHING GINA CARANO AFTER DISNEY FIRES MANDALORIAN ACTRESS “If you think the blacklist is only bad if its targets have reasonable opinions, I have bad news for you regarding communism,” he wrote. Chait then entered the history of blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who “followed the line of the Communist Party in Stalinist times” at the height of McCarthyism. “Technically, studios had the legal right to refuse to associate with people who held odious beliefs. But a fairer and more liberal society is able to create a space between the political views of individuals and the position of their employer. “, wrote Chait. “A Dalton Trumbo should have been able to keep his job as a screenwriter even if he supported a murderous dictator like Stalin. And actors should be able to work even if they support an authoritarian bigot like Donald Trump.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Chait’s column has been well received by other liberal media figures, including MSNBC host Chris Hayes. “I have my snags here and there, but I’m basically okay with that,” Hayes tweeted. Following her severed ties to Disney, Carano announced that she would partner with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire and develop and star in her own film as part of the conservative store’s growing entertainment division.







