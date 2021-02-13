James Van Der Beek is he younger than the actor of the day before?





The hit WB teen drama series Dawson’s Creek explored all the dangers of growing up, from bullying to partying and, of course, romance. But it was not really realistic in all of these areas. A strange storyline revolves around a mysterious woman, Eve, who pursues Dawson (James Van Der Beek). What was their age difference? James Van Der Beek starred in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Van Der Beek broke out as a star of Dawson’s Creek. He played Dawson Leery, a teenager who dreams of becoming the next Steven Spielberg. But for now, he’s stuck making movies in his tiny creekside town with his best friend, Pacey, and the girl with an unrequited crush on him, Joey. Although Dawson is distracted by new neighbor Jen in season 1, he quickly finds out and reciprocates Joey. There is more back and forth in Dawson’s Creek Season 2 as Joey is dating Jack. Joey and Dawson get back together at the end of the season, only to experience another painful breakup in the final. In season 3, Dawson begins a romance with Eve “Sex… sex turns me on, Dawson.”

OMG Eve has been written so much by men. It’s painful. #PaceysCreek – Danielle Binks (@danielle_binks) October 24, 2017 Still reeling from her breakup months earlier, Dawson meets Eve in the Dawson’s Creek Season 3 premiere. They are on a bus to Capeside and she is flirting with him. When he arrives home, he tells Pacey about her and Pacey encourages him to find her. But instead, Eve finds him over and over again – and gets him in trouble. Eve is a very mysterious character. She doesn’t even give Dawson her first name right away and tells him her last name, Whitman, even later. She offers him several times, and that implies that she gave him a blowjob on a boat. Dawson contemplates losing his virginity to her but never succeeds. Jen’s mom reveals Eve’s age after she leaves In Eve’s latest episode, “Indian Summer,” Dawson surprises her by breaking into Jen’s next door. He spends the rest of the episode chasing her. Eventually, she confesses that she is Capeside in search of her biological mother. Dawson puts two and two together via a photo and learns that his birth mother is Jen’s mother. Wouldn’t you know, a few episodes later, Jen’s mom Helen arrives at Capeside to celebrate Thanksgiving. After some pressure from Dawson, she talks to Jen about her half-sister. Helen tells Jen that she had to keep the girl she abandoned for adoption a secret for “over 20 years,” implying that Eve is at least 20 years old. Is Brittany Daniel older than Van Der Beek? L: James Van Der Beek in 1999 | Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, R: Brittany Daniel in 1999 | SGranitz / WireImage RELATED: Dawsons Creek Revival: James Van Der Beek Already Had On-Screen Reunion On Another TV Show When Dawson and Eve first started having fun, he was 16, making dating illegal in some states. But not in Massachusetts, where the series takes place. However, it’s still a bit disgusting to consider. Of course, what really matters is the age of the actors themselves. Although Dawson was still in high school, Van Der Beek was 20 when he began to portray the character. By the time Season 3 started filming in 1999, he was 22. And Brittany Daniel, who played Eve, was probably around 23, because she’s only a year older than her. Dawson’s Creek love, Van Der Beek.







