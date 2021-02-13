Why Hollywood is desperate to turn old blockbusters into new franchises

Nicolas Cage and John Travolta pointing their guns in a scene from the 1997 film “Face / Off” (Photo by Touchstone / Getty Images) Getty Images



With audiences reluctant to seek out original films and new adaptations for you, Hollywood has no choice but to hope that older star vehicles can become new intellectual property.

We learned this week that Adam Wingard, director of Godzilla vs. Kong, you are next and The guest, will lead a sequel to Paramounts Face / Off. The film (which received rave reviews and grossed $ 246 million on a budget of $ 80 million) will not be a remake of the action classic John Travolta / Nicolas Cage as John Woo helm, but rather a sequel. . It’s a little strange that the idea that this new Face / Off will be a sequel is seen as an example of its artistic purity and presumed superiority, but that’s where Hollywood is right now.

Face / Off was a prime example of two butt actors in the seats, a brand manager and a high-end concept of gonzo-bananas (hero and villain end up changing faces and living each other’s lives) becoming a hit at both because of those variables and because it was a spectacular action drama. It is not a franchise in itself, nor Mr. and Mrs. Smith ($ 487 million / $ 110 million), Air Force One ($ 316 million / $ 85 million) or True lies ($ 379 million / $ 120 million).

True lies Apparently gets a TV adaptation, with McG directing the pilot and James Cameron acting as the producer. Meanwhile, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge would reprise the roles made famous by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the blockbuster Doug Limans. Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Again, Mr. and Mrs. Smith was a hit because it had a fun hook and tabloid friendly star power.

The tastes of MASH, parenthood, Hannibal, Fargo and Deadly weapon (all TV adaptations from good to well-known blockbusters) automatically give movie-to-TV adaptations the benefit of the doubt. contrary to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was a hit TV show loosely based on a flop movie ($ 17 million / $ 7 million), or True lies which was a loose remake of a French action comedy (Total!), shows based on Mr. and Mrs. Smith and True lies will be rooted in the consciousness of the viewer of the previous incarnation.

Meanwhile, Spyglass wants to reboot Robert Rodriguezs Spy kids ($ 535 million across four films on a combined budget of $ 140 million) although I’m willing to bet it’ll at least be a sweet sequel. Netflix We can be heroes played in generational nostalgia by being both its own thing and a sequel to the cult flop The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl ($ 72 million / $ 50 million). Moreover, it would be absurd to deny the cameos or supporting towers of Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo, Alexa PenaVega and the 9,172 other beloved people who have appeared in the previous four films.

Oh and Paranormal activity also receives a restart. William Eubank (The signal and Submarine) will direct and Christopher Landon (who wrote the first four Paranormal activity suites before directing Happy day of the dead and Weird) will write the redo. In 2009, Paramount marketed the acquisition of footage found by Oren Pelis in the highest grossing film of all time ($ 190 million worldwide on a budget of $ 230,000). When you make $ 861 million on a combined budget of $ 28.4 million, you’re taking another bite out of the apple.

We can go around any Hollywood is short of ideas! cliché, but that ignores any original or new adaptations for you that we used to do in theaters and still access streaming and TV on a weekly basis that isn’t generating anywhere near the attention or audience of those reboots, remakes and sequels. What we may be seeing here is Hollywood’s attempt to turn old, star + concept, even original (or new to you) hits into the new IP. As audiences no longer show up for unbranded rates and stars are no longer their own franchises, Hollywood is at a stalemate.

Again, I blame the audience as much as the studios. People have complained that Warner Bros. wouldn’t have had to put their movies on HBO Max if they had done anything other than $ 200 million in tentpoles, while ignoring the entire list of non-event movies (Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar, Richard Jewell, Blinded By The Light, Motherless Brooklyn, The Kitchen, etc.) who performed in empty theaters in 2019. Audiences are very happy to whine on Twitter about what Hollywood is doing wrong while ignoring when Hollywood gives them what they say they want and then retroactively blaming marketing .

Ten years ago the problem was people ignored a Nicolas Cages movie to me like Adaptation and Bad lieutenant and tagged it as a sale because they only noticed following or Ghost rider 2. Now consumers are noticing poor relaunches like Men in Black International ($ 250 million / $ 110 million) instead of Late at night ($ 22 million from $ 13 million acquisition at Sundance) and make assumptions about the industry in general. But if people only show up, on average, for branded content and iterations of films that have already been successful, then Hollywood needs to make those things appealing.

Sonys Jumanji was a perfect example of doing that right, taking a well-known property whose first film adaptation ($ 245 million / $ 100 million) was primarily about Robin Williams in a kid-friendly fantasy and special effects ahead of their time and by doing an A- level franchise. They have a kid-friendly cast (Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan) and a story that A) played as a reversal on the original movies game goes into the real world and B) worked as a riff standalone on video game tropes. Cue $ 962 million for Welcome to the jungle and $ 800 million for The next level.

Of course, Jumanji can be as much a false hope as Mad Max: Fury Road ($ 375 million / $ 150 million) or Halloween ($ 256 million / $ 10 million). But with the comic book market dominated by Disneys MCU and Warner Bros. DC Films, the new IP has to come from somewhere, so now it’s coming from previously movie-specific blockbusters. In just a decade, we’ve gone from the idea of ​​Hollywood to scamming a popular movie instead of just remaking it as a sign of artistic integrity in Hollywood by simply sequencing a popular hit instead of rebooting it.

It helps to take a popular high-concept hit and give it a makeover with movie stars who might not be ass-draws but are value-added elements in an Id who like to see them that way. The abstract notion of the other Face / Off the movie may be of little value, but can the right movie star combo make it appealing to the general public? Likewise, people who don’t care less about another Mr. and Mrs. Smith might be interested in seeing Glover and Waller-Bridge as sexy married assassins trying to kill each other.

Not all IP addresses are valid. Sometimes the public was less interested in the abstract notion of a Jack ryan series than they were when watching a tired, moralistic Harrison Ford battling baddies and saving his family. Sometimes the audience just wanted to see Julia Roberts try to steal another woman’s fiancé. There is a whole potential intellectual property industry (Conan the Barbarian, Terminator, True Lies, Total Recall, etc.) whose previous hit came from Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing something cool. These rekindled successes were first successful at a time when movie stars were themselves the franchise or the brand.

The high concepts were simply the result of an industry that demanded a more complicated story for a cool guy to kill terrorists or for an ordinary person to become a superhero or chosen one. In a biased way, this current reliance on blockbusters of the 1990s and 2000s places a heavier burden on the power of the stars, whether in terms of returning cast members or trendy celebs offering added value. . If your IP address itself isn’t a guaranteed home run, you need budding movie stars who will increase interest. Hollywood tries to make something old feel both new and old.

I’d be shocked if most of these revamps weren’t at least a loose continuation of the previous films, because Jurassic world ($ 1.651 billion / $ 150 million), Force awakens ($ 2 billion / $ 275 million), Creed ($ 173 million / $ 35 million) and Mad Max: Fury Road were successful in part due to respect for previous continuity. Given that audiences are both weary of the reshuffles (along with the nostalgic and protective fandoms of the previous incarnation) and unwilling to show up for next to nothing new, the new variable will be that new movie stars star in these. previously established sandboxes.

The public will ignore the next one Matrix but flock to The matrix: resurrections. They will complain about intellectual property but let’s leave Venom earn 50 times more ($ 856 million / $ 90 million) than Improve ($ 17 million / $ 3 million). Hollywood is now stuck trying to turn its unique star-led hits into franchises. Making sequels protects you from the ruin of the original. Filling them with popular players makes them appealing even to people with little interest in intellectual property. Will it work? I’m not sure, but Hollywood has little choice because audiences have little use for their new ideas.